Doctor Who season 14 release date, cast, plot and everything we know so far

The first episode of Doctor Who season 14 will be released in November 2023. Moreover, the episodes will honor the 60th anniversary of the show. The anniversary celebrations kicked off with the release of the first full trailer in September 2023. Furthermore, this was followed by a Disney announcement trailer, which premiered on the official Disney+ YouTube channel on October 26, 2023.

Although the latest trailer was only a minute long, it effectively set the stage for the upcoming season, building upon the foundation laid by the BBC's full-length trailer released earlier. In the trailer, Neil Patrick Harris, best known for his role as Barney in How I Met Your Mother star, appears prominently. His presence is coupled with a hint of Donna rediscovering The Doctor's identity.

Additionally, the trailer didn't just tease the plot; it also highlighted the show's new platform, Disney+, and introduced Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor.

When will all Doctor Who season 14 episodes air?

As per Deadline reports, the release dates for Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary specials have been set, following over a year since the initial confirmation. In the special, three new episodes are arriving to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary special release dates in 2023 are as follows:

The Star Beast on Saturday, November 25, 2023

The Wild Blue Yonder on Saturday, December 2, 2023

The Giggle on Saturday, December 9, 2023

In addition to this, the three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary episodes will all be arriving on Disney+ in the US at the same time they air on the BBC in the UK.

What is the plot of Doctor Who season 14?

Doctor Who is known for keeping plot details secret until the show airs. Yet, the promotional images hint at possible episode settings. Ncuti Gatwa and the cast have been spotted in 60s clothing, at a regency manor, and in outfits suited for a Western shootout.

After the 60th anniversary events, Gatwa's 14th Doctor is expected to embark on wild adventures through time and space, likely dealing with the aftermath and setting a new course for the series.

As for Season 14 of Doctor Who, details are scarce. The lingering mystery revolves around Donna Noble. Despite The Doctor's efforts to erase her memory to save her life, hints suggest she may retain some memories, as evidenced by her daughter's name, Rose.

With Donna's memories possibly resurfacing, the arrival of the right Doctor—or the wrong one—could be pivotal, as he may need to revisit his former companion. Furthermore, in an interview with Indiewire, Russell T Davies, the show's writer, offered bleak hints for the 60th anniversary storyline. Davies said:

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Exploring the cast of Doctor Who season 14

David Tennant returns as the new 14th Doctor with the same appearance as the 10th. In addition to that, Ncuti Gatwa debuts as the 15th Doctor. Furthermore, Catherine Tate reprises her role as Donna Noble, who has lost her memory of The Doctor. Next, Yasmin Finney plays Rose Noble, Donna's daughter.

On the other hand, Neil Patrick Harris portrays The Toymaker as a returning villain. Jaqueline King and Karl Collins return as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, respectively. Miriam Margoyles voices The Meep, and Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Stewart. Moreover, additional cast members remain undisclosed to prevent spoilers.

Doctor Who season 14 gears up for a thrilling celebration of its 60th anniversary with David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa steering the TARDIS. Anticipation builds as trailers tease mystery and adventure, with Neil Patrick Harris's villainous role heightening the excitement.