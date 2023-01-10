Is Jemma Redgrave returning to Doctor Who?

A few big announcements await fans of Doctor Who. The ever-popular actress Jemma Redgrave is returning to the series reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Another big news that came along with this one is that UNIT, the fan-favorite organization committed to protecting the Earth, is also returning in the new season of the show.

The fourteenth season of Doctor Who is set to premiere in 2024, with a festive episode slated for the latter part of 2023. Though the new season of the show is still a long time away, new details about the show are surfacing now. Confirmed in an official tweet from Doctor Who's Twitter account, another big announcement saw Aneurin Barnard join the cast for the fourteenth season. He will play the role of the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam.

Who is Jemma Redgrave, and what role did she play in Doctor Who?

Jemma belongs to the illustrious Redgrave family, perhaps one of Britain's most famed acting dynasties. She was born in London to actor Corin Redgrave and his first wife, Deirdre Hamilton-Hill, a fashion model. The actress is also the granddaughter of Sir Michael Redgrave and Rachel Kempson.

Born into a family of artists and actors, Jemma was naturally driven towards the art from a young age. She attended the Godolphin and Latymer school in Hammersmith and followed it up quickly with a degree from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Soon after her graduation, she landed a big role in Strindberg's Easter, shooting her name to prominence early on.

After numerous theater appearances, she started appearing on television as well. Some of her most popular roles include Dr. Eleanor Bramwell in four series of ITV's Bramwell and D.S. Eve Granger in Cold Blood. However, her most popular role is Doctor Who's Kate Stewart, the daughter of The Brigadier and a classic character from the original run of the show.

As per the lore of the show, Kate Stewart is the daughter of Fiona and Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart and is the Chief Scientific Officer at UNIT. She has a long arc encompassing many storylines over the past seasons of the series. After previously disassociating from the role, Jemma is all set to return as the popular character in the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who season 14 has been in discussion for quite some time now. Its radical approach in bringing back the fan-favorite characters and its making have all been in the mouths of the fans for a while now. Previously, there were rumors of the fourteenth season being made on a high budget, but Russell T. Davies debunked these rumors, saying:

"That has been exaggerated. If that was the budget, I’d be speaking to you from my base on the Moon … That is not the budget, and I worry that misinformation like that creates false expectation. Nonetheless, we have a lovely, handsome budget, and we’re very happy with how we’re proceeding with it."

The upcoming season of the show will premiere in 2024.

