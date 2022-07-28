Who did Bernard Cribbins play on Doctor Who? Beloved veteran actor's iconic roles explored as he dies aged 93

Beloved veteran actor Bernard Cribbins passed away at the age of 93, just months after the death of his wife of 66 years, Gillian. The news of the actor’s passing was announced in an official statement by Gavin Barker Associates. The notice read:

“Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93. His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60’s song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles.”

It further mentioned:

“He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.”

Doctor Who @bbcdoctorwho bbc.in/3Q3UZ6P We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Bernard Cribbins. Known best to Doctor Who fans as the Doctor's friend and Donna's grandad Wilfred Mott, Bernard leaves behind a long legacy in film and TV. We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Bernard Cribbins. Known best to Doctor Who fans as the Doctor's friend and Donna's grandad Wilfred Mott, Bernard leaves behind a long legacy in film and TV. ❤️ bbc.in/3Q3UZ6P https://t.co/6Dlr1Xj59y

The statement concluded by stating that Cribbins was one of the best actors of his generation and that his absence will be felt by his colleagues and associates:

“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Bernard Cribbins’ career spanned seven decades and made him one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood. In recent years, the British star has garnered immense love for playing the recurring role of Wilfred Mott in the acclaimed sci-fi series Doctor Who.

Exploring Bernard Cribbins’ role in Doctor Who

Following several years of success in Hollywood, Bernard Cribbins continued to be loved among fans for his recent role as Wilfred Mott in Doctor Who, alongside David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Cribbins first appeared in the Doctor Who universe as Tom Campbell in the 1966 film Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. Reports suggest that the actor was initially considered for the role of the Fourth Doctor but later turned down.

He eventually returned to the franchise in the revival of the Doctor Who series as Wilfred Mott, the father of Sylvia Noble and the grandfather of Donna Noble, the companion of the Tenth Doctor. Mott first appeared on the show in the 2007 Christmas episode Voyage of the Damned.

Cribbins continued to appear as Mott in the 2008 episodes Partners in Crime, The Sontaran Stratagem, The Poison Sky, Turn Left, The Stolen Earth, and Journey's End. Mott’s character was a believer in extraterrestrial life who helped keep his granddaughter’s adventures as the Doctor’s companion a secret from her mother.

Wilfred Mott also became the final companion of the Tenth Doctor in the 2009 two-part story The End of Time. Cribbins was one of the few actors to appear in both the Doctor Who 1960s film and the revival TV series, and the only actor to play two different companions in two forms of medium.

At the time of filming the 2009 episode, Cribbins was reportedly 80 years old, becoming the oldest actor to play a companion. Earlier this year, he was spotted filming on the set of Doctor Who in a wheelchair to reprise his role as Wilfred Mott for the 60th anniversary of the show.

A look into Bernard Cribbins’ iconic roles over the years

Bernard Cribbins was an English actor and singer who worked in Hollywood for nearly seven decades.

He made his TV debut with the 1956 screen adaptation of David Copperfield and eventually garnered immense popularity for his iconic roles in the Carry On film franchise, The Railway Children, Fawlty Towers, Doctor Who as well as the narrator of The Wombles.

Cribbins played one of the lead roles of midshipman Albert Poop-Decker in the 1964 film Carry On Jack and Harold Crump (Bluebottle) in the film Carry On Spying. He returned to the film franchise by playing the character of Mordecai Mendoza in the 1992 movie Carry On Columbus.

The actor then portrayed the iconic station porter Albert Perks in the 1970 British drama The Railway Children, barman Felix Forsythe in Alfred Hitchcock's 1972 film Frenzy; and hotel guest Mr. Hutchinson in the Fawlty Towers 1975 episode The Hotel Inspectors.

Cribbins earned further recognition as a regular reader of the BBC children’s TV series Jackanory between 1966 and 1991 and for narrating the popular children’s program The Wombles between 1973 and 1975.

The icon is also remembered for playing the titular role in the CBeebies series Old Jack's Boat between 2013 and 2015 and for his recurring appearance as Wilfred Mott in Doctor Who.

Bernard Cribbins also received an OBE for his contributions to drama throughout his long career in 2011.

