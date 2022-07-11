Who was Adam Wade? Tributes pour in as legendary game show host and singer dies aged 87

Singer and actor Adam Wade passed away on July 7 at the age of 87. His wife confirmed that he died at his home in Montclair, New Jersey after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Wade gained recognition for his stint as the host of the CBS game show Musical Chairs, and he was the first black game show host in the United States.

Additional details on his funeral are yet to be revealed.

The Game Show Gospel @gameshowgospel RIP Adam Wade. (Our profile pic)



Everything known about Adam Wade

Born on March 17, 1935, Adam Wade was raised by his grandparents. He grew up in the East Liberty neighborhood and attended Westinghouse High School. Following his graduation in 1952, he attended Virginia State University but dropped out in his sophomore year.

Wade initially worked as a lab assistant with Dr. Jonas Salk on the polio research team. He then signed with Coed Records in 1959 and by early 1960, he had released his first hit, Ruby, a cover of a 1953 hit movie song.

Adam Wade is a well-known actor, singer and musician (Image via Darryl Payne/Facebook)

Wade became popular during the early 1960s and three of his songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He then released two albums at the time – Adam and Evening and Adam Wade One Is A Lovely Number followed by an EP, And Then Came Adam.

Adam’s vocal style was compared to Johnny Mathis but his style was similar to Nat King Cole, a singer from an earlier period.

Other than being the first African-American to host a television game show, he also hosted the talk show Mid-Morning LA. Wade appeared in a stage production of Guys and Dolls in 1978 and in a production of Same Time, Next Year in 1979.

Wade then appeared in several soap operas like The Guiding Light and Search for Tomorrow. He was also a part of sitcoms like Sanford & Son, The Jeffersons, What’s Happening!! and Good Times.

Between late 1970s and early 1980s, he started to focus only on acting and appeared in many blaxploitation movies like Gordon’s War.

He later returned to recording and went on to produce a self-titled album on the Kirschner record label, distributed by Columbia Records. Although the album was a moderate success, it was loved by his fans.

He appeared on an episode of The Dukes of Hazzard. The actor made his last appearance in theater in 2008 with the play The Color Purple.

Adam owns a music production firm, Songbird, with his wife and they are headquartered in New Jersey.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Adam Wade has gained recognition for his appearances on television as well as for his successful albums. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Wade’s demise. Some of them spoke about his work while stating that he would be missed.

McKie's Disc Jockey Show Lounge @mckiesdjlounge Adam Wade RIP. Here's a 1962 show poster of his appearance at the Tivoli at 63rd & Cottage Grove #woodlawn , sharing the bill with Della Reese, with whom he'd work several more times in later years. Adam Wade RIP. Here's a 1962 show poster of his appearance at the Tivoli at 63rd & Cottage Grove #woodlawn, sharing the bill with Della Reese, with whom he'd work several more times in later years. https://t.co/GOfTgdQXiS

Mike Barnes @MikeBarnes4 #RIP Adam Wade; actor and singer (often compared to Johnny Mathis and Nat King Cole) worked for Dr. Jonas Salk (!), had three Top 10 hits in 1961 and showed up in 'Shaft' and 'Claudine' before making history as the host of the game show 'Musical Chairs.' bit.ly/3nRxiTf #RIP Adam Wade; actor and singer (often compared to Johnny Mathis and Nat King Cole) worked for Dr. Jonas Salk (!), had three Top 10 hits in 1961 and showed up in 'Shaft' and 'Claudine' before making history as the host of the game show 'Musical Chairs.' bit.ly/3nRxiTf

Bill Smith ♊️ @billcs RIP Adam Wade, 87, who had 3 big pop hits in 1961 and then went on to acting and hosted 70’s game show Musical Chairs hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/ada… RIP Adam Wade, 87, who had 3 big pop hits in 1961 and then went on to acting and hosted 70’s game show Musical Chairs hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/ada…

TBreezy @bullock_l I remember this brother, a great actor and was very funny, rip sir... Adam Wade, Singer, Actor and Pioneering Game Show Host, Dies at 87 yahoo.com/entertainment/… via @Yahoo I remember this brother, a great actor and was very funny, rip sir... Adam Wade, Singer, Actor and Pioneering Game Show Host, Dies at 87 yahoo.com/entertainment/… via @Yahoo

Mykel @mykelrivera

Frank Mason on Good Times. At The Movies Online @atmoviesonline Adam Wade, singer and actor who registered three Top 10 hits on the Billboard 100 in 1961 and appeared in films including ‘Shaft’, ‘Crazy Joe’ and ‘Claudine’ before making history as a game show host, has died at 87. #ATM Adam Wade, singer and actor who registered three Top 10 hits on the Billboard 100 in 1961 and appeared in films including ‘Shaft’, ‘Crazy Joe’ and ‘Claudine’ before making history as a game show host, has died at 87. #ATM https://t.co/Ppiz73ktGF RIP Adam WadeFrank Mason on Good Times. twitter.com/atmoviesonline… RIP Adam Wade Frank Mason on Good Times. twitter.com/atmoviesonline…

rich cerasale @chewy7 rip former actor/singer adam wade at the age of 87 rip former actor/singer adam wade at the age of 87

Donald Peebles Jr. @DonaldJrPeebles



I better return to interviewing all the legends, trailblazers, game changers, and gatekeepers before they all physically leave Mother Earth.



RIP Adam Wade!



lm.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%… I wanted to interview Adam Wade but he is with the Ancestors now.I better return to interviewing all the legends, trailblazers, game changers, and gatekeepers before they all physically leave Mother Earth.RIP Adam Wade! I wanted to interview Adam Wade but he is with the Ancestors now. I better return to interviewing all the legends, trailblazers, game changers, and gatekeepers before they all physically leave Mother Earth. RIP Adam Wade! lm.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%…

Wade is survived by his wife Jeree Wade, children Ramel, Patrice, Jamel and Latoya, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

