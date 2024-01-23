Mean Girls review: A not-so "fetch" watch

The 2024 adaptation of Mean Girls ventures into new territory by incorporating elements of the stage musical into the film. Directed by Tina Fey, the movie attempts to breathe new life into the 2004 narrative of high school cliques and teenage drama.

Set in the familiar backdrop of North Shore High School, the story follows Cady Heron, played by Angourie Rice, as she navigates the treacherous social landscape after moving from Kenya to Illinois.

Notably, in the movie, Rice delivers a commendable performance as he effectively captures Cady's initial innocence and subsequent transformation with a degree of authenticity. However, her character's drastic change might not seem entirely convincing.

Mean Girls movie review: Did "The Plastics" deliver a "fetch" performance?

In the Mean Girls movie, The Plastics, led by Regina George (Renée Rapp), remain the quintessential high school clique. Rapp's performance as Regina brings a fresh yet somewhat less nuanced portrayal of Regina compared to Rachel McAdams' original performance.

The supporting cast, including Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey as Janis and Damian, add a delightful charm to the film. In addition, as Tina Fey reprises her role as Ms. Norbury, she provides the film with its much-needed wit and sarcasm. Additionally, Jon Hamm's appearance as a boisterous sports coach is a notable addition, adding humor to the narrative.

Mean Girls (2024): A commendable effort, yet fails to match the zing of its predecessor

The latest of Mean Girls retains only a few songs from the stage version, with numbers like A Cautionary Tale fitting seamlessly into the narrative. However, the musical elements may not resonate with all audiences, especially those fond of non-musical originals.

Furthermore, the film's message about the futility of female rivalry and the importance of solidarity remains as relevant as ever. However, the execution of this remake might not live up to the high standards set by its predecessor.

Notably, the 2024 adaption has also explored the relevance of social media in the current era. The film depicts so by integrating modern elements like smartphones and TikTok to reflect the evolution of teenage dynamics in the digital age. Despite such distinct additions, it still fails to keep up with the zing of the original movie.

Who stars in Mean Girls (2024)?

Below is the list of all the main cast members of the movie:

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Reneé Rapp as Regina George

Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike

Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard

Avantika as Karen Shetty

Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners

Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Cady's mother

Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury, the math teacher

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, PE teacher

Ashley Park as Madame Park, a French teacher

Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, Regina's mother

Mahi Alam as Kevin Ganatra, President of the Mathletes club

All in all, Mean Girls is a mixed bag. It offers a nostalgic trip with a modern twist but falls short of becoming a standalone hit. So, it's a decent watch for fans of the franchise, but it might not win over newcomers or purists of the original film.

Notably, the 2024 adaptation of Mean Girls premiered in New York City on January 8, 2024, and was theatrically released in the United States by Paramount Pictures on January 12, 2024.