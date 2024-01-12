Mean Girls choreographer reveals how BLACKPINK inspired the Christmas Dance

In the 2024 Mean Girls reboot, the choreography of the Christmas dance scene draws inspiration from the K-pop group BLACKPINK. This influence was highlighted by choreographer Kyle Hanagami during the MTV Golden Globes Awards' red carpet event, where he unexpectedly mentioned BLACKPINK's impact on his work for the film.

In the red carpet interview, Hanagami noted that the new version of the dance was influenced by his experience working with BLACKPINK and other artists. According to Kyle, the inspiration from the K-pop band comes from the fact that the current generation has grown up watching BLACKPINK since its debut in 2016.

"I feel like this is the generation that grew up watching BLACKPINK, so when I was choreographing the Christmas dance, I said let’s put a little bit of inspiration from BLACKPINK in there,” Kyle said.

Notably, Kyle Hanagami is renowned for creating dance routines for several of BLACKPINK's major songs, including hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU, Ice Cream, As If It Was Your Last, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and Flower, a solo track by member Jisoo.

What is the Mean Girls 2024 reboot about?

A still from the movie. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The 2024 reboot of Mean Girls follows a storyline similar to that of the original 2004 film. It focuses on the experiences of Cady Heron, a teenager who moves from Africa to a suburban high school in Illinois. In the movie, Cady befriends Janis and Damian, two social outcasts, who introduce her to the school's popular clique, "The Plastics," led by Regina George.

As Cady becomes more immersed in the Plastics world, she navigates the complex social dynamics of high school. Through her interactions with "The Plastics," she deals with themes of friendship and identity.

A significant difference in the reboot version of Mean Girls is a musical twist to the story. Taking cues from the 2017 stage musical based on the original film, the film features new musical numbers and aims to modernize the classic tale with a more diverse cast and contemporary themes.

Tina Fey, who wrote the original film and the book for the Broadway musical, plays Ms. Norbury, and Tim Meadows reprises his role as Principal Duvall.

Additionally, Mean Girls (2024) stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.

More about the musical addition in the Mean Girls 2024 reboot

A still from the movie. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The musical aspect of the Mean Girls 2024 reboot adds a new dimension to the beloved story. The soundtrack album for this film adaptation of the stage musical includes songs written by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin and performed by the cast. The soundtrack features various musical numbers that bring a fresh and modern twist to the story.

The film's musical element is a significant part of its unique appeal as it offers a vibrant vibe that contributes to the overall mood of the movie.