5 teen movies that have the “Mean Girls” vibe

When it comes to teen classics, it's difficult not to mention the Lindsay Lohan starrer Mean Girls (2004).

Written by comic genius Tina Fey, the movie grossed over $130 million against its budget of $18 million. Directed by Mark Waters, the movie received a lot of praise for its witty writing and memorable performances.

In fact, certain terms from the movie like "Plastics" and "Burn Book" find mention in pop culture even today.

The success of the movie even led to a musical. Last year, when it was announced that a film adaptation of the musical would be released, fans were understandably ecstatic.

Mean Girls (2024) marks the feature directorial debut of Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne. The movie stars Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho and Christopher Briney, among others.

As Fey will give a modern take on the classic narrative, fans are excited to see whether it will hold up to the original. While they wait for the upcoming movie to release on January 12, 2024, they can watch other fun teen movies that have a similar vibe.

The Duff, Moxie and 3 other teen movies that are as fun and chaotic as Mean Girls

1) Heathers (1988)

Admittedly, there's a lot of drama and fighting in Mean Girls, but this classic teen movie takes it up a notch.

Winona Ryder plays Veronica, who joins a clique of girls, all of whom are named Heather. However, she becomes tired of how they abuse their power. After she meets the rebellious new student, she finds an outlet for her teen angst, and the body count starts going up.

The movie marked Michael Lehmann and Daniel Waters' film debut in their respective fields. No doubt, it's a morbid comedy but an entertaining one that viewers will remember long after watching it.

The best thing about the movie is the accuracy with which it portrayed teen dynamics and personalities.

2) The Duff (2015)

The narrative of Mean Girls throws light on the cliques that exist in high school, which is also explored in this movie.

Protagonist Bianca (Mae Whitman) finds out that she's being labeled as DUFF which means Designated Ugly Fat Friend. She seeks the help of her childhood friend Wesley (Robbie Amell) to give her a makeover to get rid of that demeaning title.

Whitman is funny and endearing, and young viewers will be able to easily relate to her characters. Like Mean Girls, it also reminds viewers about liking oneself and daring to be different.

3) The Outcasts (2017)

In Mean Girls, Regina George and the posse destroy many lives. Likewise in this movie, Whitney (Claudia Lee) and Mackenzie (Peyton List) do whatever they can to make Mindy (Eden Sher) and Jodi (Victoria Justice) miserable.

However, the two besties decide that they have had enough and make plans to take revenge with the help of other misfits in the school.

There's no doubt that the interesting and eccentric characters in Mean Girls made it more fun to watch. Fans will find plenty of memorable and endearing characters in this high-energy teen movie as well.

Witty and well-written, this teen movie directed by Peter Hutchings will make viewers laugh out loud.

4) Booksmart (2019)

Olivia Wilde's feature directorial debut, this teen movie stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever.

They play high-achieving students who are far from being popular. On the last day of classes, they intend to break some rules and let loose for once during their time in high school.

Humorous and chaotic like Mean Girls, this movie is as addictive as they come. The lead characters are believable and likeable, and it's easy for viewers to become invested in their story.

5) Moxie (2021)

One of the biggest messages in Mean Girls is about bullying and how it impacts teenagers. In this movie directed by Amy Poehler, the narrative puts focus on bullying and other important issues faced by teenagers.

Sixteen-year-old Vivian (Hadley Robinson) likes to avoid conflict. However, spending time with her confident new friend and learning about her mother's rebellious past changes her. She starts an anonymous zine to empower the women in her school.

The narrative does a good job of representing the gender discrimination that can be found in educational institutions. Like Mean Girls, it's engaging and funny, and at the same time provides food for thought.

Fans of Mean Girls should check out these spirited teen movies that carry important messages about the dire consequences of bullying, discrimination and other social evils prevalent in schools.