Upload season 3 episodes 5 and 6 release date and time

Upload season 3 episodes 5 and 6 are slated to be released on Friday, November 3, 2023. Titled Rescue Mission and Memory Crackers, the episodes are approximately 35 minutes long, as per reports.

Rescue Mission has enlisted David Rogers as the director, who helms the episode based on a plot penned by Stephanie Johnson. Meanwhile, Memory Crackers has been directed by Alberto Belli, while Owen Daniels has written the story for the same.

To stream on Amazon Prime Video, Upload season 3 episodes 5 and 6 will be up at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The episodes are expected to take David Choak’s evil plan of voter suppression further. The dangerous billionaire is one of the neighbors of the series's protagonist, Nathan Brown, in Lakeview.

What happens to Nora Antony and Nathan in Upload season 3 episodes 5 and 6?

As mentioned, Upload Season 3 episodes 5 and 6 will premiere this Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET (Eastern Time). The release times for the other regions are:

Pacific Time (PT) – 5:00 p.m. (November 3)

Central Time (CT) – 7:00 p.m. (November 3)

United Kingdom (GMT) – 00:00 a.m. (November 3)

Central Europe (CET) – 02:00 a.m. (November 3)

As for the plot, Upload season 3 episodes 5 and 6 will focus on the villainy of Choak. This gains significance when one realizes that Nora Antony and Nathan’s (Robbie Amell) current life is comparatively easier.

Moreover, the events in Freeyond previously indicated that more things are expected to happen.

The synopsis of the show anyway reads:

“In 2033, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality hotels run by 6 tech firms. Cash-strapped Nora lives in Brooklyn and works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When L.A. party-boy/coder Nathan’s self-driving car crashes, his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world.”

The upcoming episodes may take the tales of Luke Crossly (Kevin Bigley), Nathan, and the latter’s still-living girlfriend Ingrid Kannerman (Allegra Edwards) several steps ahead.

For now, the third and ongoing season will have two more episodes before the curtains are drawn on November 10, 2023. While the seventh episode is named Upload Day, the finale is titled Flesh and Blood.

Sarah Boyd will remain the director for both while Maxwell Theodore Vivian and show creator Greg Daniels are the writers for the respective episodes.

Even though Upload has not been officially renewed for a fourth season, Greg Daniels told Collider earlier this month that he has hopes the sci-fi drama will get another round. He shared with the portal:

“We're actually the number one most-viewed half-hour show on Prime Video, so it's kind of cool. They're supportive of the show, and I'm pretty optimistic that we're starting up Season 4 soon. So, hopefully. I wouldn't want to end the show on such a note, it’d be a really incomplete feeling.”

He added that the scripting process for the same will commence in November and given the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike has ended, it should start soon.

Amazon Prime Video is the sole host for Upload, and currently, viewers in 240 nations can access the series.