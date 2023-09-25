Upload Season 3: Release date, cast, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Upload Season 3 is finally coming out on Amazon Prime. Following suit after Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming services, Amazon Prime is also trying to push out originals on their platform, and Upload is one of their triumphant successes. The show is a futuristic comedy where, after death, you can upload your consciousness into a virtual world.

Nathan, a programmer, gets into an accident and finds himself in the futuristic world of Lakeview, where his consciousness has been uploaded. As he starts to settle down and bond with his handler, or "Angel,” Nora, he slowly starts to become suspicious of his death and wonders if some big conspiracy is afoot.

Upload Season 1 and Season 2 had pretty great success, so it is no wonder that Upload Season 3 will be in the works at Amazon Studios as well. From the release date to the cast, there are many nuggets of information that fans are eager to know.

It comes out on October 20, 2023. The episodes will be released in pairs each Friday since the premiere date. It will be an Amazon Prime exclusive. Amazon has no plans for any wider distribution due to its massive success.

Upload Season 3 official trailer reveals Nathan and Nora's plot to bring down Freeyond

The Upload Season 3 trailer is, as usual, full of hilarity, but there are also serious things at stake. Season 2 ended with Nora and Nathan knowing that Nathan’s code was stolen by Freeyond to create Lakeview for poor people to upload their consciousness and live a rich life that wasn’t possible for them before. However, Nora and Nate find out that Freeyond has offices in most swing states, trying to lure in poor people because ‘uploads’ do not have voting rights.

It is now up to them in Upload Season 3 to stop this mayhem and stop Freeyond before it’s too late. In the trailer itself, we see Nate and Nora determined to take down Freeyond, as Nate says, “We will break in and shut it down.”

Upload Season 3 cast

The three horsemen of Upload, which are the characters Nathan, Nora, and Ingrid, are all coming back as per the trailer. So, Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards will be back for more fun and games.

Nathan’s best friend, Luke (Kevin Bigley), and Nora’s best friend, Aleesha (Zainab Johnson), also have a high chance of returning. As for new members, Jeanine Mason has confirmed to join the cast as Karina Silva (Via Variety). The character is officially described as,

“A charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.”

Upload Season 3: What to expect?

This new season will be especially exciting since many plot threads will be going on simultaneously. As per the official synopsis of the Prime video, the plot will

"pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan's head explodes?"

Not only that, but there is also backup copy of Nathan, and therefore, a second Nate is there in Lakeview, and “Ingrid's not about to let this second chance at love slip away.”

Upload Season 3 is coming with a lot of promise this season. Fans can binge-watch the previous two seasons on Amazon Prime video.