In what will come as a delight for fans of the popular video-game franchise Resident Evil, a new movie adaptation is on its way.

Backed by German production house Constantin Film, the movie is being helmed by Johannes Roberts (of 47 Meters Down fame) and will feature an ensemble cast which features the likes of Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner, Crawl), Robbie Amell (The Babysitter, The Flash), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap), Hannah John-Kamen (Black Mirror, Game of Thrones) and other notable names.

Set to feature iconic characters such as Jill Valentine and the Redfield siblings, the reboot will serve as an origin story to an all-new movie franchise based on the popular video-game series from CapCom.

The movie will reset the previous movie timeline in which Milla Jovovich starred, and will work as a return to the roots of the original video game.

Resident Evil Movie Reboot: Cast, Plot and more

Alongside the aforementioned names, actors such as Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones) and Neal McDonough (Desperate Housewives) are also set to star in the movie reboot.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot will serve as an origin story, and will centre around the place which first unleashed the deadly virus, which in turn, triggered a zombie apocalypse:

"The story is set on in a fateful night in Raccoon City in 1998; the fictional mid-western town is known in Evil lore as the center of a virus outbreak that destroys it and forever changes the country."

Robbie Amell and Kaya Scodelario will be portraying the Redfield siblings , while Hannah John-Kamen will be portraying Jill Valentine - an elite member of the city's police department.

According to the director Johannes Roberts, who is taking over from Paul W.S. Anderson, the movie will go back to the roots of the first two games, and will be a 'visceral, horror experience'.

The movie will feature iconic landmarks from the original games such as Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. Here are some more rumoured details about the plot of the Resident Evil Reboot:

(2/2) to leave. Leon is a hungover cop who shot his partner in training on accident, who's only saving grace is his dad is a bigshot at the police force, who gets caught in this with Chris & Claire. Irons & Ada are also in the movie. Weirdly Wesker works for Ada in this universe. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) October 6, 2020

With the announcement of a Resident Evil movie reboot, the franchise is now alive and kicking, especially considering that a Netflix series, as well as an all-new video-game - Resident Evil: Village, are also on their way.