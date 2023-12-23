7 best teen movies released in 2023

Teen movies focus on coming-of-age narratives that capture the complex emotions and inner turmoil of becoming an adult. These movies appeal to a younger audience by giving their complicated feelings a voice. At the same time, mature audiences tend to relate to the narrative as it evokes a sense of nostalgia, having been through similar situations and experiences in the past.

Adulting is hard, and it is not always easy to figure it all out. This is why teen movies focus on reminding viewers that becoming an adult has nothing to do with being perfect. It is more about self-realization and being the best version of oneself.

Several teen movies are released every year, and 2023 wasn't any different. Like with any other genre, not every new release met set expectations from fans. However, a few quality ones raised the bar with creative premise and intelligent writing.

Prom Pact, Bottoms, and 5 other teen movies that capture youthful exuberance and the journey to self-discovery

1) Chang Can Dunk (March 2023)

This teen movie marks Jingyi Shao's feature directorial debut. The story focuses on a sophomore named Chang (Bloom Li). He considers the star basketball player Matt O'Neil (Chase Liefeld) a rival. When Matt humiliates him, he bets he will be able to dunk by homecoming. However, the road to proving himself will be a hard one.

The narrative tends to avoid the standard clichés, which is always welcome. The biggest highlights have to be the witty dialogue and relatable characters.

2) Prom Pact (March 2023)

In this teen movie, directed by Anya Adams, Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays Mandy Yang. All she has ever wanted to do is get into Harvard. To get off the waitlist, she and her best friend Ben (Milo Manheim) make a plan to get closer to Graham Lansing (Blake Draper). Graham's senator father has the connections to help Mandy. However, when she spends with Graham, she realizes that there is more to life than Harvard.

The best thing about this teen movie is the focus on friendship and the importance of valuing supportive and caring friends. Funny and entertaining, this is a great movie to watch when in the mood for something light-hearted and enjoyable.

3) Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. (April 2023)

Directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, this teen movie is an adaptation of Judy Blume's novel. The lead protagonist is 11-year-old Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson), who has a lot of concerns about relocating to a new town and leaving her friends behind. But with support from her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), and grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), she finds a way to navigate the changes in her life.

Heartfelt and insightful, it beautifully captures the ups and downs of growing up. Talented young actor Fortson does a great job showcasing how she feels scared and excited to become a woman.

4) The Little Mermaid (May 2023)

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023, this musical is a live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated film. Directed by Rob Marshall, the teen movie stars Halle Bailey as the beloved mermaid Ariel.

Ariel loves to go exploring on the surface. When she comes across Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), she falls in love with him. She ends up striking a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to turn her into a human.

Disney has always excelled in making entertaining movies with a touch of magic and fantasy, and this one is no different. Addictive songs and engaging storytelling make this movie a must-watch.

5) You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (August 2023)

Starring Sunny Sandler and Samantha Lorraine in the lead, this teen movie directed by Sammi Cohen is based on a YA novel. Stacy Friedman (Sandler) and Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Lorraine) are best friends. However, Stacy's plans for an epic bat mitzvah are threatened when a popular boy and high school drama drive a ridge between the two BFFs.

The narrative does a great job of showcasing friendship, family values, and young love. The talented leads shine in their roles, making their performance natural and believable.

6) Bottoms (August 2023)

Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri play the lead in this teen movie. Directed by Emma Seligman, it follows two high school seniors named PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri). They start a fight club, hoping it will help them meet girls. However, things don't exactly go as planned.

It is a well-made movie with witty dialogue and interesting characters. The best thing about the narrative is that it encapsulates many things fans love about the genre while adding modern-day perspectives that keep it fresh.

7) Totally Killer (September 2023)

This teen movie is perfect for fans of slasher movies. It stars Kiernan Shipka. She plays teenager Jamie Hughes, who is transported back in time. She realizes that she has to track down the Sweet 16 Killer who murdered her mother's friends in the past to return to her timeline.

Exciting and humorous, this teen movie does an excellent job of keeping the suspense alive for most of its runtime. The well-developed characters and captivating performances help add to the viewing experience.

Fans of the genre shouldn't miss out on these binge-able teen movies released in 2023 that boast engaging narratives with relatable characters.