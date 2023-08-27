Doogie Kamealoha, MD canceled at Disney+ after two seasons

In a surprising turn of events, Disney+ recently announced that their medical comedy-drama series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will not return for a 3rd season.

The news comes just months after the 2nd season of the show premiered on 31st March 2023. The original Doogie Howser, M.D. series starred Neil Patrick Harris and ran from 1989-1993. The rebooted version starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the role of Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a female teenage prodigy aspiring to become a doctor.

The gender-swapped version of the series saw a talented ensemble cast that included Emma Meisel, Matt Sato, and Wes Tian. The likes of Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Mapuana Makia also starred alongside Peyton Lee. In its limited time, the series also included a range of cameos from celebrities such as Barry Bostwick, Randall Park, and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Doogie Kamealoha canceled by Disney+ months after 2nd season premiere

Inspired by ABC's sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D., the series offered a fresh perspective on the original story. The Disney+ modern reboot was set in Hawaii, following the adventures of Lahela, a teenager aspiring to become a doctor. The series received favorable reviews from multiple sources, including Variety, which said the following:

“(The series) is like a single-camera version of a Disney Channel sitcom, as bright, earnest, and heartfelt as its lead.”

The Disney+ show received an overall rating of 7 on IMDB, with a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The positive reviews of the show talked mainly about the unique take, fresh humor, and the heartfulness of the storytelling. Despite all this, the series has now come to an end after just two seasons.

The original version of the show was considered an American comedy classic. It starred the iconic Neil Patrick Harris, most notably known for his work on How I Met Your Mother. Still, the modern remake lasted for just two years, unlike the original, which aired from 1989 to 1993 on ABC. The modern remake has garnered many fans worldwide, even though it aired for just two seasons.

Doogie Kamealoha underwent a significant reboot tailored to a more modern audience. The show also focuses on Lahela’s struggles as a daughter and an employee working under her mother. Her nickname, Doogie, served as the most obvious nod to the show's original iteration.

While fans will undoubtedly be disappointed, Doogie Kamealoha garnered viewers from all age groups and made a telling impact despite a minimal runtime.