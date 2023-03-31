Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. season 2 on Disney+: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details revealed

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., the popular family comedy drama series, makes its return with a brand new season this Friday, March 31, at 3:01 am ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Disney+. Developed by Kourtney Kang, the series has garnered a lot of positive responses for its complex and heartfelt storylines and likable characters.

Without a shred of doubt, fans of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., have been eagerly waiting to see what new events the upcoming 2nd season of the show will bring to them, especially after the first season of the show ended on such an interesting note.

The final episode of season 1 saw Lahela accepting a medic job in Australia on Walter's pro surf tour, while Clara and Benny refused to let their teenage daughter leave her medical residency behind for the summer and went on to reside with Walter Taumata, her boyfriend. In the end, Lahela was seen deciding to stay back in Hawai'i instead of going to Australia.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. season 2 will see Lahela making more important decisions

The official trailer for season 2 of the upcoming medical family drama series provides the audience with exciting glimpses of what the new installment has in store for them and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that it will be full of emotionally driven dramatic series of events.

The trailer opens with Lahela dreaming about her boyfriend Walter. She is excited as he will be returning from his Australian surf tour in just two weeks. As the trailer unfolds further, the audience can see Walter arriving early to surprise Lahela.

But the surprise becomes bitter-sweet for Lahela when she finds out that Walter has not returned alone but has brought a "buddie" with him, a beautiful teenage girl named Blake.

The trailer also shows Lahela developing a crush on another local boy named Nico. The two are seen spending a lot of time together. It will be quite gripping to see Lahela juggling her feelings for both Nico and Walter, while she also tries to focus on her medical career.

A brief description for season 2, given by Disney+, reads as follows:

"This season, Lahela’s life is full of decisions – Walter, Nico and choosing her medical specialty. In the end, who or what will she choose? Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend to support her along the way."

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. season 2 cast explored

The cast members for the show's upcoming season 2 include:

Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha

Emma Meisel as Steph Denisco

Matt Sato as Kai Kameāloha

Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kameāloha

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Charles Zeller

Mapuana Makia as Noelani Nakayama

Kathleen Rose Perkins as Dr. Clara Hannon

Jason Scott Lee as Benny Kameāloha

Alex Aiono as Walter Taumata

Milo Manheim as Nico

Catch season 2 of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., which airs exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3:01 am ET.

