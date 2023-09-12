The Little Mermaid makes a splash as Disney+'s most-watched premieres

The live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid by Disney has swept the streaming industry like a tsunami, making it the most-watched debut on Disney+ with over 16 million views. The view count is from just its first few days on Disney+, as reported by Disney on their website. The magical remake of the beloved 1989 animated classic of the same name has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the sea witch, the film debuted in theaters in May. It grossed an astounding $118 million for its holiday opening weekend, and $569 million overall.

The movie was released on Disney+ on September 6. It became the most significant launch on the streaming service, with the previous record being held by Hocus Pocus 2, which was released a year earlier.

The Little Mermaid is Disney+'s most-watched premiere: Stellar cast rakes in praise for performance

Halle Bailey's outstanding performance as Ariel is one of the most notable aspects of the remake's success. Bailey portrays Ariel in a way that pays tribute to the original and gives the character new, charming twists that make it her own. Her mesmerizing performance has captivated audiences, likely contributing to the movie's record popularity on Disney+.

Beyond Halle Bailey's sublime voice, the remake features a stellar cast that includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, an engaging backstory for Prince Eric, and new music like "For the First Time" that gives the well-known tale a new depth. With this remake, Disney has succeeded in engaging both new and devoted followers.

The remake's success is owed to the stellar cast and visionary filmmakers (Image via Disney+)

Disney+ publicly discloses The Little Mermaid's immense success

Disney has never publicly disclosed the amount of streaming viewers, but The Little Mermaid's extraordinary popularity has forced the company to do so. These astounding figures also draw attention to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild strikes now going on.

Strikes by SAG-AFTRA have pushed for a more equitable distribution of residuals from streaming productions. Disney's choice to disclose these figures may influence ongoing discussions, but it shows that the business is prepared to be open and honest when faced with remarkable achievements.

Shattering records on Disney+, The Little Mermaid has been a resounding triumph for the streaming service. For a newer generation of viewers, Halle Bailey's outstanding Ariel performance and the film's compelling plot and lovely soundtrack have brought back the magic of Disney.

The Little Mermaid and the original animated movie are now available for fans to stream on Disney+.