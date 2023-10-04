6 best shows and movies starring Kiernan Shipka to watch ahead of Totally Killer

Most Kiernan Shipka fans know her from the iconic show, Mad Men, or the popular series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The 23-year-old actor started acting at a young age and has appeared in numerous well-received movies and TV shows over the years.

This month, her fans are looking forward to seeing her Totally Killer, which is set to release on Amazon Prime on October 6.

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, it aims to combine elements of horror with comedy, perfect for fans who want to get in the mood for Halloween, only a few weeks away. Kiernan Shipka dons the role of Jamie, who travels back in time to stop the Sweet Sixteen Killer from murdering her mother's friends. What makes it especially challenging is that time is ticking and if she doesn't return before time runs out, she might not be able to come back at all.

Before Totally Killer releases this Friday, Kiernan Shipka fans can indulge in some of her past work with interesting plots to keep themselves busy.

Wildflower, Let it Snow, and 4 other titles starring Kiernan Shipka that prove that she has excellent range

1) Mad Men (2007)

An iconic show, Mad Men is both riveting and addictive. It had the perfect mix of interesting characters, intelligent writing, and compelling story development that kept fans hooked for seven seasons straight. The show focuses on a brilliant and charming advertising executive named Don Draper (Jon Hamm) who is a genius when it comes to work, but not so smart when it comes to keeping his personal life together.

Kiernan Shipka plays the role of Sally Draper, the oldest child of Don and Betty Draper. Fans of the show get to see the actor and the character grow as the show progresses. Her character is feisty and adventurous, and despite having to grow up fast given the circumstances at home, she manages to still evolve into a level-headed adult.

2) The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)

In this movie, Kiernan Shipka stars alongside Emma Roberts and Lucy Boynton. Directed by Osgood Perkins, the story centers around two girls who get left behind at their boarding school over winter break. They soon realize that they will have to go up against a dark menace in order to survive.

Kiernan Shipka plays the role of Katherine, who is haunted by an evil spirit at school. There is a dark and sinister vibe to the movie that horror fans will particularly enjoy. The storytelling is a bit different from usual horror movies as the narrative is split into three timelines, but it ties everything together in the end.

3) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)

Kiernan Shipka gained much praise for her portrayal of Sabrina Spellman in this show. Fans of the Archie comics are well-acquainted with Sabrina's character. This is why there was so much anticipation when a series with Sabrina as the main character was announced. Although the show did infuse elements of horror and occult into the narrative that didn't quite exist in the comic books, fans still enjoyed this modern coming-of-age story.

It is always added pressure for actors when they have to play iconic characters, as there are always high expectations attached, but Kiernan Shipka proved through her riveting performance that she is more than capable of filling Sabrina's shoes and fans loved her for it.

4) Let It Snow (2019)

This is perfect for movie lovers who want to watch something light, fun, and enjoyable. Directed by Luke Snellin, it is an adaptation of a book with three stories written by three different authors, namely Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle. The narrative follows a group of high school students whose friendships and love lives collide when a snowstorm hits the town on Christmas Eve.

Kiernan Shipka plays the role of Angie, aka The Duke. She and Tobin (Mitchell Hope) start out as best friends, but she doesn't know that he is secretly in love with her. The main reason to watch this movie is for the endearing characters, all of whom will make viewers want to root for them.

5) Wildflower (2022)

There is something very heartfelt about this coming-of-age movie starring Kiernan Shipka. Directed by Matt Smukler, it explores topics such as family, disabilities, growing up, and more. The story centers around a high school student named Bea (Shipka) who has two intellectually disabled parents. She is constantly struggling between caring for them and carving out a life for herself that she wants.

Emotional and thought-provoking, this is the kind of movie that will have viewers reaching for the tissues. Not only is the screenplay well-written, but Kiernan Shipka does a wonderful job of showcasing the confusion and turmoil that her character has to deal with on a daily basis due to her circumstances.

6) Swimming With Sharks (2022)

Kiernan Shipka fans who enjoy female-driven narratives will especially enjoy this show. Shipka dons the role of Lou Simms, the new intern at Fountain Pictures. Those around her think of Simms as a small fry, but she has a plan. Simms soon makes herself indispensable to the CEO, Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger), who is an idol to her.

The narrative is fast-paced, and viewers are always left wondering as to what will happen next. Entertaining and well-executed, the show is as bingeable as they come. Both Shipka and Kruger deliver stunning performances that add to the viewing experience.

These titles starring Kiernan Shipka prove that the actor is extremely versatile and since she is only 23 and has a long career in front of her, fans can expect many more interesting projects in the future as well.