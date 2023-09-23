Totally Killer cast list: Who stars in Prime Video's new horror-comedy film?

Amazon Prime Video's new horror-comedy movie, titled Totally Killer, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, October 6, 2023. The film tells the story of a notorious serial killer who returns to his town more than three decades later for his next victim. But a teenager decides to go back in time to stop the killer from murdering people.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Amazon Studios:

''35 years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face to face with the masked maniac and on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all before she’s stuck in the past forever.''

Totally Killer stars Kiernan Shipka in one of the key roles, along with many others playing important supporting characters. The movie is directed by Nahnatchka Khan and written by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D'Angelo.

Totally Killer cast list: Kiernan Shipka and others to star in new horror comedy film

1) Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes

Kiernan Shipka dons the lead role of Jamie Hughes in Prime Video's Totally Killer. Jamie is a teenager who goes on an adventurous journey back in time in order to prevent a brutal serial killer from murdering several people.

She's the protagonist of the story and it will be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film. Kiernan Shipka seems to be perfectly cast in the role and viewers can expect her to deliver a stunning performance in the movie.

Her other notable film and TV acting credits include White House Plumbers, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and The Edge of the Woods, among many more.

2) Julie Bowen as Pam Hughes

Julie Bowen essays the character of Pam Hughes in the new horror comedy film. Pam is Jamie's mother who's known for her extremely overprotective nature that complicates her relationship with her daughter.

Bowen is a critically acclaimed actress who's played memorable roles in Modern Family, Happy Gilmore, and Boston Legal, to name a few.

3) Olivia Holt as Pam Miller

Olivia Holt stars as Pam Miller in Totally Killer. She's the teenage avatar of Jamie's mother, with whom she teams up in order to hunt down the serial killer. Their relationship is a pivotal aspect of the story.

Olivia Holt is widely known for her performances in numerous movies and TV shows like Cruel Summer, Status Update, and The Evermoor Chronicles, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars numerous others in major supporting roles like:

Charlie Gillespie as Teenage Blake Hughes

Lochlyn Munro as Adult Blake Hughes

Stephi Chin-Salvo as Marisa Song

Kelcey Maweman as Amelia Creston

Don't miss Totally Killer on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 6, 2023.