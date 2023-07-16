Episode 8 of Cruel Summer season 2 is all set to air on Freeform on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The second season focuses on a different story, involving two best friends who are caught up in a devastating love triangle that has complicated their lives.

The ongoing season has been receiving mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, with major praise directed towards the story, acting, and characterization, among other things. The show is helmed by Bert V. Royal and features Lexi Underwood and Sadie Stanley in the lead roles in the second season.

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8 on Freeform: Promo, plot, what to expect, and more details revealed

The official trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8 offers a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Confess Your Sins, the new episode is expected to focus on Megan and Isabella struggling to deal with a number of challenges. Elsewhere, in 2000, Debbie desperately looks to protect her beloved daughter.

Check out the synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''In summer 1999, new friendships are formed, and secrets are kept as the crew approaches senior year at the annual school car wash; in winter 1999, Megan and Isabella push for answers; in summer 2000, Debbie wants to protect her daughter.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled It's the End of the World, depicted how Megan, Isabella, and Luke's lives took a shocking turn after the revelation of a secret.

As the season nears its ending, it'll be interesting to see how the trio's lives pan out. Viewers can expect a lot of intense drama in the upcoming few episodes. Season 2 has received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics. As of now, there's no news regarding the series' renewal, but fans can look forward to a positive update in the near future.

More details about Cruel Summer plot and cast

The anthology series, in its second season, follows the lives of two best friends, exploring how their relationship evolves over the course of one year as an intense love triangle forms with the arrival of a charming boy. Take a look at the official synopsis of the show, according to Freeform:

''Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.''

The description further reads,

''Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.''

Cruel Summer season 2 stars noted actresses Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry and Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue in the lead roles, along with various other actors like Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Myer, Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers, and many more portraying pivotal supporting characters.

Viewers can watch the new episode of Cruel Summer season 2 on Freeform on Monday, July 17, 2023.