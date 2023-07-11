Season 2 of Cruel Summer has received mixed reviews from both fans and critics. This time the anthology is led by two teenage girls Megan Landry and Isabella LaRue, who get caught in a sinister murder case. The departed, Luke, was their friend and the two girls are the prime suspects.

This episode of the show titled It's the End of the World was directed by Bill Purple and written by Matt Morgan & Elle Triedman. It was released on July 10, 2023, on Freeform.

The official synopsis of this episode reads,

"In winter 1999, tensions are high on Y2K; at the New Year's Eve party, a not-so-secret conversation changes the lives of the trio forever; in summer 2000, suspicion falls on Ned after some new evidence from summer 1999 comes to light."

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 7 recap: Could Luke's father be his killer?

This episode saw the tensions between Megan, Luke, and Isabella reach astronomical levels. The idea was to focus on the story of Megan and Luke but all we learned was that Ned was somehow involved in it. Things between Luke and the two girls started getting more complicated after the events of New Year's Eve. Megan and Isabella were suspected of murdering Luke but it was hard to find any evidence against them.

This episode beautifully described the situational differences between Summer 1999 and Winter 1999. From Megan's heartbreak to Luke's death, everything was covered in detail and it just added depth to the story.

Isabella was extremely loyal to her friend Megan. It is not revealed what caused the strain in Isabella's relationship with Luke. The situation was not so terrible that one of the girls would resort to killing Luke. As the show moves forward, it's becoming harder to understand who killed Luke.

Ned, on the other hand, looked very suspicious. It is shown that he is different from the rest of Chatham. His relationship with Megan was not the healthiest but this was not enough to prove that he was behind Luke's murder. However, the events of this episode raised suspicions that Luke's father himself killed his son. He too became a prime suspect.

The entire suspect list has not been completely revealed. There are only three episodes left in the show and everyone is looking for answers. Viewers are expecting some solid information that could finally reveal the direction the show is headed towards.

Cruel Summer synopsis

The official synopsis of Cruel Summer Season 2 reads,

"Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of 'Cruel Summer' follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

The ongoing season stars Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry, Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers, Lisa Yamada as Parker Tanaka, Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue, Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Myer, and KaDee Strickland as Debbie Landry.

Created by Bert V. Royal, the executive producers of Cruel Summer are Max Winkler, Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Tia Napolitano, Bill Purple, and Elle Triedman.

