Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 recap: What was Megan's secret? 

Season 2 of Cruel Summer has been the talk of the town ever since its debut earlier this month. The series is an anthology, and the all-new episode 4 focused on Megan and Isabella. Throughout the season fans saw how the relationship between the teenagers started off well and began deteriorating with time. After the leak of a s*x tape and the murder of Megan's boyfriend Luke, things only went from bad to worse.

In Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 titled Springing a Leak, it was revealed that Megan was pregnant with Luke's baby. While the actual reason behind Luke's murder was revealed, it will be a huge factor in the show going forward.

This episode was directed by Ben Hernandez Bray and written by Elle Triedman. It was released on June 19, 2023, on Freeform.

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 recap: Why did Megan's family have to move out?

The episode began in July 1999, when Megan told Isabella she wanted to get mischievous in the summer. She learned about a local bar and arranged for fake IDs for everyone in their circle. The girls were allowed to enter but the boys weren't. All the girls in the group soon got drunk but fled the bar before the local sheriff arrived. This sheriff was none other than Sheriff Myers.

While everything was going well for a while, the situation soon took a turn when Luke's body was found and an investigation was launched into the case. When the winter of 1999 arrived, Megan realized that she was not as affluent as Isabella and Luke. Due to a pipe leak, Megan's family was forced to move into the Chambers' home. This was where Megan and her family met Brent for the first time since the video leak. Brent was Luke's brother and had a sinister habit of collecting s*x tapes.

This meeting ended in a huge argument. Megan's mother Debbie and Brent's father Steve got involved and things got out of control. However, things sorted themselves out at the end of winter, as Steve sent a plumber to Debbie's home and even apologized to her.

The relationship between Megan and Jeff was featured in the episode and it was revealed that the duo dated before Megan and Luke got into a relationship. However, by the Summer of 2000, their relationship ended. The biggest shocker of the episode was then revealed, as viewers learned that Megan was pregnant the last time she saw Luke.

The police even found evidence of this. People also believed that Luke ran away from home because they found a letter that confirmed the same.

"Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of 'Cruel Summer' follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

Season 2 of Cruel Summer stars Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry, Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers, Lisa Yamada as Parker Tanaka, Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue, Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Myer, and KaDee Strickland as Debbie Landry.

The show was created by Bert V. Royal and the executive producers include Max Winkler, Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Tia Napolitano, Bill Purple, and Elle Triedman.

