Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 recap: What kind of tapes did Brent collect? 

The newest episode of Cruel Summer was slightly confusing; however, it is in the midst of preparing its viewers for a shattering experience. The ongoing second season of the anthropology series, which has ample amounts of drama, mystery, murder, and an abundance of thrill, takes place in Washington in the early 2000s.

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3, titled Bloody Knuckles, saw the revelation of a sinister habit Brent (Luke's brother) had -- he liked to collect s*xtapes. The episode, directed by Bill Purple and written by Heather F. Robb, was released on Monday, June 12, on Freeform.

Cruel Summer season 2 episode 3 recap: Did Meghan meet her biological father?

In the premiere of Cruel Summer season 2, we learnt that Luke and Isabella's s*x tape had been made public. However, in this episode, the latter betrayed Meghan by telling her mom Debby that it was in fact her daughter and not her in the tape. There is a strong chance that Isabella was actually possessive about her friend rather than Luke.

The timeline shifted to the year July 1999 when the duo took an annual trip to Luke's family cabin. Isabella left no stone unturned while flirting with Luke. Both she and Meghan were having the time of their lives and the two girls were beginning to share an unbreakable bond.

A guy in the group, Jeff, was flirting with Meghan but she kept rejecting her advancements. He was an expert with the camera, however, there is a shift in the timeline again, and in December 1999, it's shown that Jeff and Meghan were blackmailing each other.

Brent, Luke's brother, was also present during this trip. He was liked by everyone prior to his mother's passing; unfortunately, his story got darker by December 1999. Brent had a habit of collecting s*x tapes.

Luke knew about this and handed over his brother's collection to the cops anonymously. However, the brothers' father was powerful man, so nothing happened to either of the boys, except that the relationship between the siblings turned sour.

Isabella's story too gradually got darker. She used diplomatic immunity on two separate occasions, once in July 1999 and another in July 2000. In the latter date, she was seen speaking to her lawyer Rebecca about an incident that took place in St. Barts the previous year. She even told Meghan how lucky she was to have the latter's mother because she was not close to her own parents.

But Meghan was furious with her mom during that moment because she saw her kissing a man on their driveway. He was supposedly Meghan's biological father who apparently abandoned the family when she was an infant. It can't be said if he will appear in future timelines, especially the time when Debbie is dating Luke's father. A reporter was even seen having a word with Meghan in July 2000.

Finally, it was revealed that in July 2000, the cops retrieved a gun from the cabin which had the fingerprints of Luke, Meghan, and Isabella. The girls weren't worried because they were playing with it in July 1999. But Luke's father was heard telling Debbie that the cabin was scrubbed clean.

We were shown Meghan scrubbing the floor but she had not been to the cabin recently. And the worst part was, even though Isabella claimed that she hadn't been to the cabin, her backpack got discovered at the scene, which even contained a load of cash.

Cruel Summer season 2 synopsis

The official synopsis of Cruel Summer season 2 reads as:

"Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

Cruel Summer season 2 stars Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry and Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue in major roles. Freeform releases a new episode of the series every Monday, at 9:00 pm ET.

