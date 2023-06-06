How many episodes are there in Cruel Summer season 2? Release schedule explored

Cruel Summer season 2, the highly anticipated brand new second of the anthology suspense-thriller series made its arrival on Freeform on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET, with the first two episodes.

The series has returned with a brand new mystery case that will unfold in front of viewers' eyes. This season will put its main focus on an epic teenage love triangle that includes Isabella, Megan, and Luke, who is Megan's best friend.

Bert V. Royal has acted as the creator of the series. The long list of executive producers entails Bert V. Royal, Max Winkler, Tia Napolitano, Michelle Purple, and Jessica Biel.

The second season will showcase how the lives of the three will turn upside down after a chilling mystery unfolds in their town in the Pacific Northwest.

Ever since the official trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 was released, the audience has been quite excited to learn how many episodes the new season will have. Just like its preceding season, season 2 will also have a total of ten episodes.

Cruel Summer season 2 will run from June 5 to July 31

The scheduled released dates for all 10 episodes of Cruel Summer season 2 are stated as follows:

Episode 1: Welcome to Chatham - June 5, 2023

Episode 2: Ride or Die - June 5, 2023

Episode 3: Bloody Knuckles - June 12, 2023

Episode 4: Springing a Leak - June 19, 2023

Episode 5: All I Want For Christmas - June 26, 2023

Episode 6: The Plunge - July 3, 2023

Episode 7: “It’s The End of The World - July 10, 2023

Episode 8: Confess Your Sins - July 17, 2023

Episode 9: The Miseducation of Luke Chambers - July 24, 2023

Episode 10: Endgame - July 31, 2023

Synopsis of the brand new season of the anthropology series

As mentioned earlier, the series' much-waited 2nd season has aired with the first two episodes on Freeform on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Created by Bert V. Royal, the series' season 2's official synopsis reads as follows:

"Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” returns as an anthology with a fresh mystery and cast when its highly anticipated second season premieres. Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship."

The synopsis further states:

"Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

By the looks of the official synopsis for the second season of the thriller series, it is quite evident that the viewers are in for a mindful and quite an absorbing journey, with the three characters, Megan, Isabella, and Luke, navigating their ways through the life-changing mystery.

Don't forget to watch the first two episodes of the second season of the thriller series, Cruel Summer, which have aired on Freeform on June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

