5 top shows like Cruel Summer you should not miss

Cruel Summer has gotten a lot of hype since it premiered in 2021. There are a lot of things that this Freeform thriller show got right, including the unpredictable and captivating storyline along with its realistic portrayal of the pressures faced by teenagers today, and their longing to gain attention and fame that often carry a hefty price.

In season 1 of Cruel Summer, Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia play the lead roles. The story revolves around two teenage girls, Kate Wallis and Jeanette Turner. Kate is the "it girl" and Jeanette aspires to be like her. When Kate goes missing, Jeanette sees a chance to take her place.

Season 2 of Cruel Summer will premiere today, June 5, 2023. It is interesting to note that the new season will continue the suspense theme but the story will be completely new as it is an anthology series. This time around, the story is focused on two best friends, Megan and Isabella, played by Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood respectively.

From the trailer, it is safe to say that the audience can expect another suspenseful rollercoaster ride complete with shocking twists and turns, just like in season 1. However, Cruel Summer is not the only show that has been able to deliver in terms of a nail-biting plot. There are a few other shows with similar themes that fans should also consider binging on.

5 engrossing shows like Cruel Summer that will take you on a thrilling cinematic ride

1) The A List (2018)

Like Cruel Summer, this show is an intriguing teen thriller and the audience learns soon enough that there is more than what meets the eye. Lisa Ambalavanar plays the role of Mia who is the center of attention, but things change when newcomer Amber played by Ellie Duckles arrives at camp.

Similar to Cruel Summer, there is friction between the two lead characters. Also, viewers can't tell what exactly is going to happen next, as new revelations and twists are always around the corner. If you like shows that keep you guessing till the end, then this one will not disappoint.

2) Sharp Objects (2018)

Over the course of Cruel Summer, the audience learns that the lead characters are struggling with a lot more than they let on at first, which is also the case with Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), the complex lead character in this show. Although she returns to her hometown to investigate the death of two young girls, that is not the only thing on her mind as she battles with her own mental health issues.

There is no doubt that the show is quite dark, but there is a lot of depth to the story, which is more than enough to keep thriller fans of all ages invested till the very end.

3) Dare Me (2019)

In addition to the suspense and drama, Cruel Summer also focuses on teenage friendships and power dynamics, something that is also quite evident in Dare Me. The story is focused on Colette French (Willa Fitzgerald) who is the new cheerleading coach for Sutton Grove High School. The fiesty high schoolers on the team soon find themselves in unprecedented situations that start to take a toll on their lives and relationships.

The biggest draw of this show is the quality acting by the leads. Even though the story does feel slow in certain bits, it is still worth watching because of the captivating performances and the unexpected ending.

4) Mare of Easttown (2021)

The talented Kate Winslet has proven time and again that there isn't a role that she cannot play. In this show, she dons the role of Marianne Sheehan, also known as Mare, who is a detective. Once a basketball star, she is well-known around town. Her most recent case is the murder of a young girl.

Like Cruel Summer, there is a missing person's case in this show as well. The old case is one that Mare has been unable to solve, which has made the townspeople question her detective skills. As expected Winslet gives a powerful performance that is worth watching.

5) Panic (2021)

One of the reasons why Cruel Summer is so interesting to watch is because it showcases how far the characters are willing to go to get what they desire. This show has a similar vibe. Starring Olivia Welch in the lead, it focuses on high school seniors who compete in dangerous challenges to get closer to their dreams.

Action-packed challenges, interesting back stories, and shocking turn of events combine to create an entertaining show that is perfect for binge-watching.

If you are a fan of Cruel Summer, then be sure to check out these adrenaline-pumping thriller TV shows that will keep you glued to the screen.

