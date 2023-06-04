Where was Cruel Summer shot? Filming locations of Freeform's thriller anthology series explored

Cruel Summer is set in the fictional town of Skylin, Texas. But in reality, it was shot in Dallas, Texas, and Richmond, British Columbia. Season 1 of the show was shot in six months in Dallas while the filming of season 2 lasted from April 21 to September 7, 2022, in Vancouver and Richmond, British Columbia in Canada.

Cruel Summer stars Olivia Holt as Kate Wallis, Chiara Aurelia as Jeanette Turner, Froy Gutierrez as Jamie Henson, Harley Quinn Smith as Mallory Higgins, Brooklyn Sudano as Angela Prescott, Blake Lee as Martin Harris, Allius Barnes as Vince Fuller, Nathaniel Ashton as Ben Hallowell, Michael Landes as Greg Turner and several others in supporting roles.

Cruel Summer was shot in Texas, USA, and British Columbia, Canada

1) Dallas, Texas

Since the show is set in the 90s, Dallas, Texas seems absolutely perfect as its rustic vibe reminds everyone of the yesteryears. Dallas is the third largest city in Texas and is home to around 7.5 million people. The city has a humid subtropical climate which is ideal for shooting films and shows.

Some of the most popular shows and films shot here are Dallas, Walker, Texas Ranger, My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys, Primer, Prison Break, Batman & Robin, Universal Soldier: The Return, The Apostle, Robocop, etc.

Famous Dallas landmarks like Turner Family Residence, Lewisville’s Music City Mall, Interskate Rollerrink, Assistant Principle Martin Harris’s House, Traders Village Grand Prairie, Angela’s Bar, and AllGood Cafe, are heavily featured in the Freeform show.

2) Richmond and Vancouver, British Columbia

Richmond is a coastal city located in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia. Lulu Island is almost fully occupied by this area. As of 2022, there are more than 200,000 people living here. Some of the most famous landmarks here are Garden City Lands, Bridgeport Station, Aberdeen Square, Capstan Way, Cambie Road pedestrian bridge, The John M.S. Lecky boathouse, Lansdowne, and The Olympic Oval.

Vancouver is known all over the world for its stunning landscapes and pleasant weather. It is the most populous city in British Columbia with more than 662,248 people. The city also has a lot of cultural, linguistic, and ethnic diversity. It has several film production studios which has helped it earn the nickname "Hollywood North".

Some of the most popular films shot here are Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012, Mission Impossible IV: Ghost Protocol, Man Of Steel, Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, X-Men: The Last Stand, Godzilla, Fantastic Four, I, Robot, etc.

Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship

Created by Bert V. Royal, season 1 of Cruel Summer narrates the story of two teenage girls. Set in the 90s, when one of them suddenly vanishes into thin air, the other one takes her place.

The official synopsis of season 2 reads:

"Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

Executive producers of the show include Max Winkler, Bert V. Royal, Tia Napolitano, Jessica Biel, and Michelle Purple.

