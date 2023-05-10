Walker season 4: Everything we know so far

The American action crime drama series Walker has been renewed for a fourth season following astronomical ratings and high viewership numbers. This renewal was done to celebrate Nexstar’s deal worth $35 million to acquire the CW. Alongside the show, the channel's flagship show, All American, was also renewed for a sixth season in January 2023.

The upcoming season of the show will consist of 13 episodes, making it the lowest episodic count for the series so far. The show had been considered for renewal for a long time since the ongoing season is the network’s most-watched linear show in total viewers. The network is also shifting toward lower-cost scripted programming to increase profits.

What do we know about Walker season 4 on The CW so far?

Walker has become the first CW show to get a renewal after the network's deal with Nexstar. The upcoming season will once again see Jared Padalecki reprise his role as Cordell Walker. Furthermore, the show's western feel is exactly what Nexstar was looking for.

The CW is even on the hunt to acquire international scripted series. It has also been revealed that they will not proceed with the renewal of some of their other shows, as doing so would put unnecessary financial pressure on the network.

After the show's renewal, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment for The CW, released a statement that said,

“Over the past three seasons, ‘Walker’ has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years.”

It further stated,

“As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios, and we cannot wait to have ‘Walker’ back on the schedule.”

Show lead and executive producer Jared Padalecki was delighted by its renewal as well. He expressed his joy by saying,

"I’m so excited and grateful to continue the ‘Walker’ legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW. We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the ‘Walker’ family. Let’s ride!"

The Jared Padalecki-starrer is the reboot of a 1990s Western drama

Developed by Anna Fricke, The CW show is an American action crime drama television series that is a reboot of the 1990s Western drama Walker, Texas Ranger, which starred Chuck Norris.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads,

"A reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Walker" follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being under cover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home."

It further reads,

"He must attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenage daughter and navigate clashes with his family -- an ADA brother who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother and his traditional rancher father. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death."

Alongside Jared Padalecki, the show also stars Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, and several others.

The third season finale, titled It's a Nice Day for a Ranger Wedding, will air at 8/7c on The CW.

