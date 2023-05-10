What time will Walker Season 3 Episode 18 (season finale) air and what to expect? Release date and more explored

Walker is currently in the third season and is slated to air the finale on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The season finale, titled It's a Nice Day for a Ranger Wedding, will air at 8/7c on The CW. Directed by Steve Robin, the episode has enlisted Anna Fricke (developer of the show) and Russel Friend as the writers.

Season 3 of the action crime drama will possibly conclude with the much-awaited wedding of Texas Rangers Captain Larry James, played by Coby Bell.

The synopsis of the episode, as released by the network, reads:

“It’s a big day for the Texas Rangers and the Walker clan as friends and family gather to celebrate a very special event.”

It adds that James’ former partner and the lead man of the show, Cordell Walker, is at the helm of the ceremony. The Jared Padalecki-acted legendary Texas Ranger character may also come in sync with his love life.

Reports stated that Cordell may finally get together with Geraldine "Geri" Broussard (Odette Annable), who is his old buddy and runs a bar. The finale of season 3 will hit The CW on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Walker season 3 finale, season 4 details, and more

The promotional clip for season 3 episode 18, which is the season finale, was released earlier this month. The video stayed true to the premise for 21 seconds without disclosing anything additional.

However, since the show has been renewed for a fourth season, it is expected that It’s A Nice Day for a Ranger Wedding will end in a cliffhanger. The dicey climax will most definitely compel viewers to come back to the next season.

In March last year, The CW handed over a third round, which started airing 8 months later. It streamed the 17th episode on May 4, 2023. Titled It Writes Itself, it was directed by Joel Novoa and penned by Aaron Carew.

Each episode of the Texas Rangers show lasts around 40–42 minutes, so the finale may also have the same runtime. As for the 4th season, the renewal happened in May this year, so we can expect it to hit our screens at the end of 2023.

On the renewal, Padalecki, who also is a co-executive producer, in a statement, said:

“I’m so excited and grateful to continue the Walker legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW…We can’t wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the Walker family. Let’s ride!”

The count of episodes in season 4, however, is much less as compared to the preceding installments. As per Variety, the next edition will consist of 13 episodes, much less than season 1’s 18, season 2’s 20, and season 3’s 18.

Padalecki aside, the series comprises the names of Ashley Reyes, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, and Jeff Pierre, among others, in the cast.

The CW TV series, a reboot version of the western-drama TV series named Walker, Texas Ranger (1993-2001), premiered on January 21, 2021, and has maintained steady ratings since then. Apart from Fricke and Padalecki, the team of executive producers comprises Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Jessica Yu.

Walker season 3 Episode 18 (season finale), titled It’s A Nice Day for a Ranger Wedding, will air on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8/7c on The CW.

