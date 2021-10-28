 'Walker' Season 2 full cast list: Meet Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, and others from The CW show

Walker, a reboot of the legendary crime-drama Walker: Texas Rangers, has been renewed for a second season, announced The CW. The new season is set to premiere on October 28, 2021 on The CW. It will be available for streaming on The CW website and app shortly afterwards.

Loosely based on the 1990 crime-drama, Walker tells the story of a Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, a widower with two children. After being undercover for two years on a high profile case, Walker returns to his hometown Austin, only to find that there is more work to be done here.

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

Starring in the titular role of Cordell Walker is the American actor Jared Padalecki. Padalecki rose to popularity in 2000s with the role of Dean Forester in Gilmore Girls. The Texas-born actor is however best known for playing the role of Sam Winchester in Supernatural.

Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez

In the role of Micki Ramirez, Cordell’s new partner and one of the few female rangers in the history of the Texas Rangers, is Lindsey Morgan. The American actress is best known for starring as mechanic Raven Reyes on The CW science fiction drama series The 100.

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

Keegan Allen stars in the role of Liam Walker, Cordell’s gay and conservative brother who is an assistant DA for the City of Austin. The American actor, photographer, author and musician was born in California and is best known for his main role as Toby Cavanaugh in the series Pretty Little Liars.

Others in the cast include Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Walker's father, and Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Walker's mother. Violet Brinson plays Stella Walker, Cordell's 16-year-old daughter, and Kale Culley appears in the role of August Walker, Cordell's 14-year-old son. In the role of Captain Larry James, a police officer with a sense of humor, stars Coby Bell and Jeff Pierre appears as Trey Barnett, Micki's warm boyfriend who has just returned from Army Deployment.

The series is written by Anna Fricke. She is also an executive producer along with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Padalecki.

Despite mixed reviews, Walker season one was a success among the people. Will Walker manage to retain its popularity in season two? Catch the show on October 28th to find out.

Edited by Danyal Arabi