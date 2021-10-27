Where to watch 'Walker' Season 2? Release date, trailer, cast and all about the Jared Padalecki-starrer

The CW brings yet another season of Walker to fans' screens. The crime drama series was launched in January this year and its first season ended in August. Without waiting long, the network is all set to premiere Walker Season 2.

The show is apparently a reboot of the 1990s western-drama Walker, Texas Ranger, starring Chuck Norris.

Walker revolves around Supernatural star Jared Padalecki, who plays Cordell Walker. When the series launched, it turned out to be a big hit for the network. Reports claimed that it delivered The CW with the highest number of viewers in the last four years.

When will Walker Season 2 be released?

Walker Season 2 premieres Thursday, October 28 at 8:00 PM (ET) on The CW. Those who don’t have the access to the channel can opt for streaming services such as Hulu, fuboTV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream.

Viewers can also watch the latest episodes for free on The CW app or on the network’s website the following day.

Cast of Walker Season 2

The upcoming season of Walker will see characters returning from the first season along with a few new faces.

Apart from Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the thriller drama series also stars Lindsey Morgan (Micki Ramirez), Molly Hagan (Walker’s mother Abeline), Mitch Pileggi (Bonham), Keegan Allen (Liam), Kale Culley (Arlo) and Violent Brinson (Stella), who are the main actors/characters in Walker’s life.

Other cast members include Dave Annable, Jeff Pierre, Coby Bell, Odette Annable, Alex Landi, Gabriela Flores and Jeffrey Nordling.

Walker Season 2 trailer

With a cowboy look and background score, the trailer of Walker looks promising. It didn’t show much, but it was enough to leave fans curious.

In the clip, Walker is seen comforting his thoughtful son and headstrong teenage daughter. He is also all set for a new mission which might put his life in danger. The video also showed Walker having a drink with his brother Liam.

What to expect from the new season?

Walker Season 2 is ready to keep you hooked to your seats, like the show did with its first season.

The official synopsis of Walker Season 2 reads:

“Walker realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James who confesses to him the real reason Micki went undercover. The Davidsons' return home sets Abeline on edge as there is dark history between the two families.”

With the fan favorite cast returning, the series is going to be more intense and dramatic. The title of the premiere episode is They Started It.

Directed by Steve Robin, Walker Season 2 writers include Anna Fricke, Leslie Greif and Albert S. Ruddy.

Edited by Danyal Arabi