Walker season 3 episode 17 on the CW: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Season 3 of Walker is all set to make its return with a brand new episode this Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on The CW Network. Anna Fricke is the creator of the crime action series, which has become quite popular over the past two seasons owing to its engrossing storylines and compelling character arcs.

Fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming episode of the show's current season will unfold, especially after Walker season 3 episode 16, titled, Daddy Was a Bank Robber, had a series of pretty astonishing events, including the unexpected return of an old friend that caused quite the havoc among the characters of the show.

The episode also displayed Cordell forcefully coming to terms with the severe impact of what he did and the decisions he made. In the previous episode, viewers also saw Cassie and Trey overcome their issues after a new case arrived.

Walker season 3 episode 17 has been titled, It Writes Itself

Walker season 3 episode 17 plot explored

Scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the highly anticipated episode 17 of The CW series' third season has been titled, It Writes Itself. Aaron Carew has served as the writer for the new episode, while Joel Novoa has acted as the director. The official synopsis for season 3 episode 17, It Writes Itself, given by The CW, reads as follows:

"Opening day for the horse rescue; the boys head off for a camping trip, while the ladies plan a relaxing day at the spa."

The official brief synopsis provides the audience with a few hints about what to expect from the upcoming new episode. By the looks of it, it is quite clear that episode 17 will be full of some enticing series of incidents as viewers will witness the first day of a horse rescue event.

The new episode will also showcase all the boys going out on a camping trip. In the upcoming episode, the audience will also see the ladies planning a delightfully relaxing spa day. Thus, viewers are in for an exciting new episode.

Take a closer look at the cast list for the show's season 3

The cast members for the crime drama show's ongoing season include:

Jared Padalecki as Cordell

Colin Ford as Corporal Cordell

Molly Hagan as Abeline

Keegan Allen as Liam

Violet Brinson as Stella

Kale Culley as August "Auggie"

Coby Bell as Larry James

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham

Odette Annable as Geraldine "Geri" Broussard

Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

The latest season of the series premiered on The CW on October 6, 2022. The official description of the show, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Walker" follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being under cover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home.''

Don't forget to catch Episode 17 of Walker season 3, which will air this Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8 pm ET on The CW.

