Walker season 3 episode 12 release date, time, promo, and more details

Walker season 3, the latest season of the fan-favorite action drama series, will air its 12th episode on The CW TV Channel this Thursday, February 23, 2022, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Followers of the crime action series developed by Anna Fricke have been buzzing with anticipation to witness how the new episode will unfold, especially as Walker season 3 episode 11, titled, Past Is Prologue, saw Cordell and Cassie digging deep into the unfortunate demise of their military friends and Trey getting a new opportunity.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out about episode 12 of Walker season 3 ahead of its arrival on NBC.

Walker season 3, episode 12: Cassie struggles to trust anyone, the family faces a peculiar challenge

As mentioned earlier, episode 12 of the crime drama series' third season will be released on The CW on Thursday, February 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The audience can also stream all preceding episodes of the series on the streaming platform HBO Max.

Written by Geri Carillo, season 3's episode 12 has been titled Best Laid Plans. The official synopsis for Best Laid Plans, directed by Paul Hunziker, reads:

"Cordell and Cassie soon realize they aren't the only ones keeping secrets, leaving Cassie to question who she can trust; the rest of the family focuses on the horse rescue, but they still find themselves facing a few challenges."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is pretty evident that the upcoming episode will consist of some exciting events. The audience will see Cassie ending up in a difficult situation as she struggles to trust anyone.

The episode will also display the entire family in a distressed position as they will struggle with several issues regarding horse rescue. Thus, without a doubt, viewers are in for an eventful episode.

Walker season 3 cast explored

The cast list for the series' latest season entails:

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

Colin Ford as Corporal Cordell Walker

Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

Violet Brinson as Stella Walker

Kale Culley as August "Auggie" Walker

Coby Bell as Larry James

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker

Odette Annable as Geraldine "Geri" Broussard

Season 3 of the series premiered on October 6, 2022, on The CW. The official synopsis for the show, released by IMDb, reads:

"A reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Walker" follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a widower father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover that there's harder work to be done at home."

Don't forget to watch episode 12 of Walker season 3, which will air on The CW Network this Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

