What time will Walker season 3 episode 1 air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, simply titled Walker, has enjoyed two very good seasons since the time it premiered back in 2021. The third season of the show is all set to make its debut with an episode titled World on String on October 6, 2022, at 8:00 PM EST. It will pick up where the story of Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) left off.

The show ended on a rather steep cliffhanger with many fans demanding to know what happened to Cordell after he was picked up by some unknown guys in a truck while racing Liam and Trey. Season 3 will most likely begin at this tense juncture and continue the story. The synopsis for the episode also hints that this episode would revolve around Cordell going missing.

Walker @thecwwalker They picked the wrong guy. Season 3 of #Walker premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW! They picked the wrong guy. Season 3 of #Walker premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW! https://t.co/U1UsxfCH43

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Walker season 3.

Walker season 3 premiere: World on a string, but who is the puppeteer?

The finale of the second season nearly left everyone in utter confusion. Though it is not unlikely to see Cordell land in a dangerous situation, it is the motive and the person behind it that are more interesting. As the others do not have any clue about who could do this, the entire story will take a more intriguing turn, with Cordell locked up somewhere and the others trying to figure out the person behind it.

The official synopsis for the show also reads,

"It's graduation day and the Walker family is hopeful about the future, until Cordell goes missing; the rangers have all hands on deck to bring Cordell home safely, but Stella has ideas of her own on how she can help."

According to the intriguing synopsis, the new season will kick off with high-octane energy. Cordell's family and the other rangers would be involved in a difficult chase to unravel the mystery behind his kidnapping. The synopsis also mentions something about Violet Brinson's Stella Walker having some idea of her own.

Walker @thecwwalker They can't lose #Walker . Season 3 premieres tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW! They can't lose #Walker. Season 3 premieres tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW! https://t.co/N1dRY8TFja

If Stella does go out of the conventional way to help find Cordell, she may also get entangled in the deeply uncertain web of danger. This episode may also focus on that.

Finally, as this is the premiere of Walker season 3, this episode bears the major portion of the responsibility to establish a tone and mood that will run for the rest of the season. This episode will be more intense than most fans of the show could have hoped for. Padalecki previously commented on how this kidnapping scene tired him out. He said:

"When I read the script, I was like, ‘Awesome! I love it! This is going to be so fun!’ And then it was a couple of long days, because the best way to shoot it, just scheduling-wise, is kind of once you’re there, getting it all done...I didn’t have to act like I felt beat up, because I felt like I was actually beat up. So hopefully some of that translated on camera."

The upcoming episode of the show will air on October 6, 2022, at 8:00 PM EST on the CW channel. Stay tuned for more updates.

