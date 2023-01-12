What time will Walker Season 3 Episode 8 air on the CW? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Walker Season 3 Episode 8 is set to drop this Thursday, January 12, 2023, on The CW, at 8 pm ET.

The western action-drama follows the story of Cordell Walker, a widower who is now out of hiding after two years of being undercover on a high-profile case. He returns home to Austin only to find that there is more work that needs to be done.

Everything to know about Walker Season 3 Episode 8

Let us recap

In the last episode, we saw Cordell trying to create a memorable Thanksgiving with the hope that Stella would be lured to return home. However, a major tragedy overshadowed what was expected to be a happy Thanksgiving when a member of the family had to be rushed to the hospital.

What is the plot for Episode 8?

Walker Season 3, Episode 8 is titled Cry Uncle. The official synopsis for it reads as follows:

"In the aftermath of the Walker’s dramatic Thanksgiving dinner with Abeline’s (Molly Hagan) traumatic hospitalization, the family rings in the new year with members of the Walker family resolving to make better choices across the board."

It further goes on to talk about how a new case will be explored:

"While Cordell (Jared Padalecki) throws himself into family matters, Cassie (Ashley Reyes) pulls Trey (Jeff Pierre) into a case tracking down an elusive tech mogul. But Cassie gets the sense she’s in hot water with Captain James (Coby Bell).

How to watch the action-drama?

Season 3 Episode 8 will drop on CW network television this January 12, 2023. Those who don't have cable can stream the the show directly on Directv, FUBO TV, CW Seed, CW, and HBO Max.

It has been confirmed that Season 3 will have 18 episodes like the first season. The first set of episodes, until Episode 7, were aired in 2022. After a short hiatus, Walker is back with the remaining few episodes.

The cast

The CW action drama stars Jared Padalecki in the lead role as Cordell. He is joined by Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Jeff Pierre, Coby Bell, Odette Annable, Molly Hagan, and Mitch Pileggi.

More about the CW series

Walker tells the story of a widowed Texas Ranger who is back in his hometown after two years. He is also a responsible father of two, with whom he tries to re-establish contact after being away for a long time.

Cordell must also deal with disagreements with his religious family, forge new bonds with his partner, and also get to the bottom of the mysterious circumstances of his wife's passing.

In the third season, we see the family experienc some tension due to kidnappings, and try to contend with unexpected life decisions, while also making and mending some mistakes. Cordell and his brother Liam also address a shared tragedy on learning that the threat that had almost cost them their lives had not been eliminated yet.

Catch the CW action-drama coming back this Thursday with a brand new episode.

