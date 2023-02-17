When will Walker season 3 episode 11 air on The CW? Release date, promo, what to expect, and more

Walker season 3, the latest season of the crime action television series by Anna Fricke, aired its 11th episode on The CW on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The audience of the crime drama series has been eagerly waiting to see what episode 11 of the series' third season will bring to them, especially after episode 10, titled Blinded by the Light, had some exciting series of events. So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about episode 11 of the series' third season.

Walker season 3 episode 11: Cordell and Cassie dig deep into the deaths of their military buddies, Capt. James receives some news

As mentioned earlier, episode 11 of the series' season 3 was released on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 pm, on The CW Channel. To watch the latest episode, the viewers need to have a connection to The CW Network. All other episodes are also available on Amazon Prime Video.

The highly anticipated eleventh episode of the crime drama series' third season is titled, Past Is Prologue. Blythe Ann Johnson has served as the writer of the series, while Clara Aranovich has acted as the director.

The official synopsis for the new episode 11, released by The CW Network, reads:

"As Cordell and Cassie dig deeper into the deaths of his military buddies, he uncovers some inconsistencies that may reveal truths he's not ready to face; Trey is presented with a new opportunity; Capt. James receives some news from Kelly."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite understandable that the episode is full of highly riveting events as Cassie and Cordell delve deep into the mysterious demises of their military friends.

The episode also shows Trey being given an intriguing new opportunity. In the episode, viewers can also see Capt. James receiving some significant news from Kelly.

Walker season 3 cast list explored

The intriguing cast list for the series' third season includes Jared Padalecki as Cordell, Odette Annable as Geraldine "Geri" Broussard, Colin Ford as Corporal Cordell, Coby Bell as Larry James, Molly Hagan as Abeline, Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, Keegan Allen as Liam, Kale Culley as August "Auggie," Violet Brinson as Stella, and a few others.

Season 3 of the series was released on The CW on October 6, 2022. The synopsis for the show, given by IMDb, reads:

"A reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Walker" follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a widower father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover that there's harder work to be done at home."

Catch season 3's episode 11, which premiered on The CW on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

