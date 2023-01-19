Walker season 3 episode 9 release date, air time, plot, and more

A brand new episode of Walker season 3 is all set to make its debut exclusively on The CW this Thursday, January 19, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The crime-action drama series is a reboot of the 1990s series, Walker, Texas Ranger. Anna Fricke has served as the developer of The CW series.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see in which direction the upcoming 9th episode of season 3 will go, especially after episode 8 had a series of engrossing events.

Learn all about episode 9 of Walker season 3, before it airs on The CW

What can be expected from the upcoming episode of the series' 3rd season?

In the previous episode of The CW's Walker, titled Cry Uncle, the audience witnessed Cordell throwing himself into a number of family affairs. Episode 8 also saw Cassie ending up pulling Trey into a complicated investigation case to track down an evasive tech mogul.

The upcoming brand new episode is titled Buffering. Maya Vyas has served as the writer of the episode, while Lauren Petzke has acted as the director. The official synopsis for season 3's episode 9, given by The CW, reads as:

"Cordell and Cassie intervene in a hostage situation at a server farm, but something Trey finds indicates something more sinister is at play; August tries to smooth things over with his grandparents; Cordell reunites with someone from his past."

Take a closer look at the promo video clip for the episode here:

The official synopsis and the promo video for the episode provide fans with highly intriguing clues about what the episode will bring to the table. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the new episode will be full of stimulating events, as it will apparently showcase a dangerous hostage incident that will be intervened by Cassie and Cordell at a server plantation.

In the upcoming episode, the audience will also see Trey discovering some disturbing indications that will lead the team to believe that something more massive and sinister is about to come. It will also feature August and his grandparents trying to smooth things out, while Cordell will have a blast from the past moment.

Thus, it seems like the episode will take viewers on an exhilarating and dramatic journey.

Who are on the cast list for the series' third season?

The promising cast list for the series' season 3 includes:

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker,

Colin Ford as Corporal Cordell Walker,

Molly Hagan as Abeline,

Keegan Allen as Liam,

Violet Brinson as Stella,

Kale Culley as August "Auggie",

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett,

Coby Bell as Larry James,

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham,

Odette Annable as Geraldine "Geri" Broussard, and a few others.

Catch the upcoming episode 9 of Walker season 3, which will air on The CW on Thursday, January 19, at 8 pm ET.

