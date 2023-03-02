The CW's Walker season 3 episode 13 is expected to air on the network on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT, as per Otakukart.

The show is a reboot of the iconic Chuck Norris series, Walker, Texas Ranger, and focuses on Cordell's life after he returns home to Austin after a long and hectic job as an undercover agent. The show depicts the numerous personal challenges that he faces.

The series stars Jared Padalecki in the lead role, alongside numerous others portraying significant supporting roles. The show is helmed by Anna Fricke and has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Walker season 3 episode 13 on The CW: Cassie and Cordell discover some shocking truths

The 13th episode of the series' season 3 is expected to witness a number of key moments unfolding in Cordell's life, according to a short promo. In the new episode, Cassie and Cordell discover some shocking truths connected to Grey Flag.

Here's a short description of the episode, titled The Deserters, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''After a shocking revelation, Cordell and Cassie set off to find out more about Grey Flag's nefarious plans; Liam's and Stella's plan for the horse rescue appear to finally be coming together when a philanthropist offers her support.''

It'll be interesting to see what Cordell and Cassie can uncover about Grey Flag's ulterior motives, and fans can expect an eventful episode that could prove to be extremely pivotal in the context of the season.

The previous episode, titled Best Laid Plans, continued to focus on the complicated horse rescue as the family tries to deal with severe challenges. Elsewhere, Cordell and Cassie discover that there are many others hiding secrets just like them.

In brief, about Walker season 3 plot and cast

The show tells the story of Cordell Walker, who's just returned home to Austin after working on a complex undercover assignment. Life after returning home doesn't seem all that easy for Cordell as a number of personal and professional struggles continue to plague his life.

Take a look at the series' official description, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Walker" follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being under cover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home.''

The synopsis further reads:

''He must attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenage daughter and navigate clashes with his family -- an ADA brother who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother and his traditional rancher father. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.''

The series stars Jared Padalecki in the lead role as Cordell. Jared effortlessly portrays his character's charisma, mysterious and intimidating demeanor, elevating the series to a different level altogether.

Other crucial supporting cast members include Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, and Coby Bell as Larry James, among various others.

Don't miss the new episode of the show on the CW on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

