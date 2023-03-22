What time will Walker season 3 episode 14 air on The CW? Release date, what to expect, cast, and more details

Walker season 3's brand new episode will be released on Thursday, March 23, at 8:00 pm EST on The CW.

The show stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez, Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Violet Brinson as Stella Walker, Kale Culley as August "Auggie" Walker, Coby Bell as Larry James, Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Odette Annable as Geraldine "Geri" Broussard, and Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez.

The popular show first hit screens on January 21, 2021, on The CW and its ongoing season premiered on October 6, 2022.

What can you expect from Walker season 3 episode 14?

The upcoming episode will be the season's penultimate offering. Titled False Flag Part One, it is directed by Richard Speight, Jr. and written by David James.The official synopsis of the episode reads as:

"THE COVER UP – Stakes are high as Cordell, Cassie, Captain James and Trey all realize Grey Flag’s plans and partnerships extend deeper than they once thought. While the Walkers plan for the Mayor’s Medal Ceremony, Cordell struggles with missing out on time with his kids as he focuses on trying to keep the whole city safe.”

Cordell, Cassie, and Captain James will finally realize Grey Flag's master plan and how intricate their partnership is. Cordell's children are busy collecting the Mayor's Medal for the ceremony, but he is running out of time; not only is he missing out on precious moments with his kids, but the safety of the entire city is on his shoulders.

What happened in the previous episode?

Season 3 episode 13 of the show, titled The Deserters, showed viewers a little bit more about the terrorist organization called Grey Flag, along with their grand scheme to destroy the city. The official synopsis of the episode, which was directed and written by Steve Robin and Casey Fisher respectively, read as:

"After a shocking revelation, Cordell and Cassie set off to find out more about Grey Flag’s nefarious plans. Liam’s and Stella’s plan for the horse rescue appear to finally be coming together when a big-time philanthropist offers her support, and the Walker family joins forces to move the project along quickly. Trey’s new assignment lands him in unfamiliar territory and a new partner could compromise his focus."

What is The CW's Walker all about?

The show is a reboot of the 1990s western drama television series Walker, Texas Ranger, which starred Chuck Norris in the lead role. It revolves around Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker, a legendary Texas Ranger who has just returned home after an elaborate undercover assignment. He is a widower who loves his children but is constantly loomed by new threats and dangers to his city.

The official synopsis of the show reads as:

"A reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Walker" follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being under cover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home."

It continues:

"He must attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenage daughter and navigate clashes with his family -- an ADA brother who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother and his traditional rancher father. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death."

Executive producers of the show include Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Jared Padalecki, and Jessica Yu.

Catch Walker season 3 episode 14 on Thursday, March 23, at 8:00 pm EST on The CW.

Poll : 0 votes