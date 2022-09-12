WATCH: Video shows aftermath of Dallas shooting that left one dead and two injured

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Dallas mall on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The shooting reportedly occurred around 1:30 pm at Big T Plaza, a shopping mall located in the 4500 block of Village Fair Dr. in Dallas.

The Dallas Morning News reported that police identified 26-year-old Javis Dixon as the suspect behind the shooting. Dixon was taken into custody.

A video uploaded to Fox3now's Instagram page depicted the aftermath of the shooting.

Disclaimer: The following video may be disturbing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the video, paramedics can be seen attending to a man before he is transported to a stretcher.

The clip also revealed a blurred silhouette of a person lying on the ground with blood-soaked bandages strewn around the area while police and first responders surrounded the injured.

Shooting at Dallas mall deemed an "ambush" by authorities

Nick Starling @NickStarlingTV 1 dead and 2 injured at the Big T Plaza in Dallas. I’m told the shooting took place inside and the suspect has been caught. The area is pretty much cleared right now with mostly just law enforcement on scene. @CBSDFW 1 dead and 2 injured at the Big T Plaza in Dallas. I’m told the shooting took place inside and the suspect has been caught. The area is pretty much cleared right now with mostly just law enforcement on scene. @CBSDFW https://t.co/ZfWZJC5pxD

The New York Post reported that while police have not confirmed the motive behind the shooting, they did assure the public that it was an isolated incident. Authorities also believe that the shooting was the result of an argument.

Following the attack, Dallas Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez made the following statement to WFAA:

“An assailant came upon three individuals inside this location. We don’t know why this happened. It was basically an ambush. So, we’ll get down to the bottom of the why by our homicide unit.”

The wounded were reportedly taken to a local hospital. One of the victims, 36-year-old Corderro Robinson, did not survive the gunshot. The state of the other two victims remains unknown.

Council Member issues a statement about the incident

Get Noticed🙏🏾👀 @Bee4theclout 🏾🕊 Big T Plaza Shooting: One person Deceased After Three Shot in Dallas Shopping Mall🏾🕊 Big T Plaza Shooting: One person Deceased After Three Shot in Dallas Shopping Mall🙏🏾🕊 https://t.co/QtymrTU9b1

Before the shooting incident at the mall, violent crime in Dallas was reportedly down by three per cent this year. Council member Carolyn King Arnold expressed concerns that the shooting might have an adverse effect on the city's “reduced violent crime” stature.

In a statement to 5NBCDFW, she said:

“The community can be at rest because they don’t have to worry about whether or not somebody is running through the neighbourhood trying to get away from the Dallas Police Department.”

She added that she was worried about the impact of the shooting on residents and business owners in her area:

“Some of them are traumatized, Some of them may be thinking in terms of ‘where do I go from here, is this the only place I can have my business’.”

The shooting is the latest in a string of mall shootings that have occurred in the U.S. since the beginning of this year.

👑Helen Casey👑 @HelenCasey1970 DEVELOPING! A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead. Police said that three people were shot off of Village Fair Dr. and that one has died. They did not give any details about what might of led up to the shooting, not about the DEVELOPING! A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead. Police said that three people were shot off of Village Fair Dr. and that one has died. They did not give any details about what might of led up to the shooting, not about the

On July 17, 2022, several people were killed and injured in a mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana. The following month, a mall in Minnesota was also shut down after reports of gunshots in the area.

