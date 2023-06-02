The second season of Freeform's thriller anthology series, Cruel Summer, is all set to premiere on the channel on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The first season of the series focused on a young girl who mysteriously goes missing one fine day, following which another girl takes over her place in her absence.

However, she returns a year later and is shocked to find out how things have panned out in her absence. The first season of the show premiered in April 2021 and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Freeform's Cruel Summer season 2 trailer focuses on two girls' complicated friendship

Freeform put out the official trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 on May 8, 2023, and it briefly depicts a number of shocking events set to be unpacked in the new installment.

The trailer opens with a police interrogation scene about a missing girl's case. Similar to the first season, two girls remain the focus of the story. Several key moments from the show are depicted without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a creepy and mysterious tone that fans of character-driven thriller series would certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Freeform also shared the official synopsis for the second season of the show on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect another thematically and tonally similar thriller drama show that explores several disturbing facets of the human mind. The new season will premiere with two episodes on June 5, 2023, following which it is expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.

More details about Cruel Summer season 1 plot and cast

Season 1 of Cruel Summer depicted the lives of two girls in a fictional town in Texas. The two don't seem to be related but when one goes mysteriously missing, the other takes over her, replacing her in many ways. Here's the official synopsis of season 1, as per DGE Press:

“Cruel Summer” is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance.''

The synopsis further reads:

''All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.''

The first season starred Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt in the lead roles, whilst the second season will star Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood, among others, in major roles.

Don't miss Cruel Summer season 2 on Freeform on Monday, June 5, 2023.

