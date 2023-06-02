Cruel Summer season 2 cast list and characters explored

Freeform's Cruel Summer season 2 is all set to drop on the channel on Monday, June 5. The second season of the anthology series will explore the friendship of two girls that gets complicated due to a love triangle. Take a look at Freeform's official synopsis, shared on their YouTube channel:

''Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.''

The show features Sadie Stanley in one of the lead roles, alongside numerous others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by noted screenwriter Bert V. Royal.

Cruel Summer season 2 cast list explored: Sadie Stanley and others to feature in Freeform's thriller series

1) Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry

Sadie Stanley stars in the lead role as Megan Landry in the second season of Cruel Summer. Megan is a studious girl who's passionate about computer coding. Her life changes forever after she becomes friends with Isabelle, but their equation soon gets complicated, thanks to a love triangle.

Stanley looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly portraying her character's core traits with astonishing ease. Fans can expect a powerful performance from her in the show. Her other memorable film and TV acting credits include The Goldbergs, Let Us In, and Dead to Me, to name a few.

2) Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue

Lexi Underwood portrays the character of Isabella in the psychological thriller series. She's a lively and charming girl who becomes best friends with Megan, changing her personality quite dramatically. Their complicated friendship lies at the heart of the story and it'll be fascinating to see how Isabella's character would be explored in the film.

Lexi Underwood looks in phenomenal form in the series' trailer and promises to deliver a nuanced performance. She's previously appeared in numerous other shows and movies like Little Fires Everywhere, Will vs the Future, Family Reunion, and many more.

3) Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers

Griffin Gluck stars as Luke Chambers in Cruel Summer season 2. Luke is a charming and charismatic young man who's Megan's best friend. He plays a crucial role in the story as he gets entangled in a love triangle involving him, Megan and Isabella.

Griffin Gluck is best-known for his performances in Red Band Society, American Vandal, and Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars many others who play significant supporting/minor roles, including:

KaDee Strickland as Debbie Landry

Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Meyer

Paul Adelstein as Steve Chambers

Lisa Yamada as Parker Tanaka

The official trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 clearly establishes the premise of the show without revealing any key plot details. Fans can look forward to a fascinating atmospheric thriller with several complex characters.

Watch the first two episodes of Cruel Summer season 2 on Freeform on Monday, June 5,.

Poll : 0 votes