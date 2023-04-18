The Goldbergs season 10 episode 20 on ABC: Release date, plot, cast, and more details explored

The Goldbergs, which is currently in its tenth and final season, will air episode 20, exclusively on ABC TV on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET. Adam F. Goldberg has acted as the creator of the enthralling show, which began running in September 2013. The upcoming episode, titled, Uptown Boy, will see the show's usual entertaining plotlines and charming characters.

It's safe to say that viewers of The Goldbergs have been eagerly waiting to witness what new intriguing events the brand-new episode will bring to them. They are especially excited about the episode after The Goldbergs season 10 episode 19, titled, Flowers for Barry, which had some enticing series of incidents for them.

In the previous episode, the audience saw Beverly discovering the complex world of adult relationships after opening her mind to dating. Fans also saw Barry discovering his latest passion.

The Goldbergs season 10 episode 20 has been titled, Uptown Boy

The Goldbergs @TheGoldbergsABC The countdown is on! Two more episodes left before the FINAL episode of #TheGoldbergs The countdown is on! Two more episodes left before the FINAL episode of #TheGoldbergs! 💛 https://t.co/vj352myyjE

Scheduled to air on Wednesday at 8:30 pm ET, episode 20 of the ABC comedy series has been titled, Uptown Boy. The writer and director for the new episode are yet to be disclosed by the network. The official synopsis for season ten's episode 20, Uptown Boy, given by ABC, reads as follows:

"With Erica at a crossroads about her future, she draws inspiration from Baby Boom and crafts a plan to have it all; Adam remakes the "Uptown Girl" music video, meets Carmen's father and learns to be more of a "downtown man."

The official synopsis gives viewers clues regarding what to expect from the upcoming episode 20. The synopsis shows that the new episode will be full of highly dramatic and enticing sets of events as the audience will see Erica confused regarding the plans for the future.

The new episode will also show Erica finally landing a master plan for her future after getting inspired by Baby Boom. In the upcoming episode, viewers will also witness Adam remaking the Uptown Girl music video right before meeting Carmen's father. After the meeting, he will be seen attempting to be more of a "downtown man." Thus, the audience is in for an exciting new episode.

Take a closer look at The Goldbergs season 10 cast list

The intriguing cast members for the series' final season include:

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg

Judd Hirsch as Ben "Pop-Pop" Goldberg

Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz

Tim Meadows as Jon Glascott

Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz

Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz

Jennifer Irwin as Virginia "Ginzy" Kremp

Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp

Noah Munck as "Naked Rob" Smith

Beth Triffon as Joanne Schwartz

Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley

Dan Fogler as Marvin Goldberg

Matt Bush as Andy Cogan

Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee

The current season of the ABC show was first released on September 21, 2022. As per the official synopsis for the show, given by ABC:

"Three siblings navigate what it means to grow up in the colorful, loving Goldberg family in the 1980s."

Don't forget to watch episode 20 of The Goldbergs season 10, which will air on ABC this Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8:30 pm ET.

