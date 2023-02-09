The Goldbergs: Is AJ Michalka returning as Lainey Lewis?

AJ Michalka will reprise her role as Lainey Lewis in an upcoming episode of The Golbergers. The episode will air on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.

The Goldbergs has been on the air since September 24, 2013, and is currently in its tenth season with twelve episodes already out. The show stars the following actors:

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg

George Segal as Albert Solomon

Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg

The show follows the life of The Goldberg family and is based on creator Adam F. Goldberg's childhood and family in the 1980s.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"This ABC show takes place in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in the 1980s and follows the lives of a family named The Goldbergs."

Episode 14 of The Goldbergs will see the return of AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis

TVLine reported that AJ Michalka will reprise her role as Lainey Lewis in season 10 episode 14 titled Two-Timing Goldbergs. Lainey Lewis was previously engaged to Barry but called off the wedding because she decided to move to California to pursue a career in music.

Schooled @SchooledABC #Schooled Lainey Lewis = forever a rock star Lainey Lewis = forever a rock star 🎸 #Schooled https://t.co/xz4lsa6qAY

In the upcoming episode, Lainey comes to Jenkintown to meet Erica’s baby, Muriel Goldberg-Schwartz. While Erica is over the moon that her best friend is visiting her, her husband Geoff is worried that this may affect Barry’s life.

The official synopsis of the episode released by ABC reads:

"After a month of seeing one another and some preconceived notions, Adam and Carmen discuss the status of their relationship; an old friend of Erica's visits town."

Barry has recently been dating Geoff's sister Joanne, but like Geoff and Erica, everyone is concerned that Lainey's visit could mess with Barry's mind. They are also worried about him making incorrect decisions.

AJ Michalka was a regular on the show until she departed in 2019 to star in ’90s-set spinoff Schooled, which got canceled after two seasons. She previously appeared in an episode called The Steve Weekend, which saw Barry coming face-to-face with all his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends during Erica and Geoff’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party.

AJ Michalka is an actor, model, and singer-songwriter

Born on April 10, 1991, AJ Michalka is an American actress, musician, and singer-songwriter. She is best known as one half of the musical duo Aly & AJ, alongside her older sister Aly Michalka.

She plays several musical instruments like the acoustic guitar, electric guitar, and piano. She even modeled for catalogs and made her Disney Channel debut in 2006, in the Disney Channel Original Movie Cow Belles, as Courtney Callum, with her sister Aly as Taylor Callum.

Michalka has appeared in films like The Lovely Bones, Secretariat, Super 8, Grace Unplugged, Weepah Way for Now, and Support the Girls. Apart from having a major role in The Goldbergs, she is also known for giving voice to Catra in the Netflix animated adventure series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

AJ Michalka will reprise her role as Lainey Lewis in an upcoming episode of The Golbergers titled Two-Timing Goldbergs, which will air on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes