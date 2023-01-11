Why has the price of eggs skyrocketed? California shortage explained

The price of eggs appears to be rising, and they are now difficult to find even if individuals are willing to pay. People in California have been witnessing the effects of the avian flu and how it has been disrupting supplies ever since March.

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, this viral strain is new. As a result, prices have been impacted. At different supermarket stores throughout the city, a dozen eggs can cost close to $7.

As per KKTV, the Department of Agriculture said:

“This is a strain or variant that they have not seen before and does not act like they typically do.”

According to Hollis Glenn with the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the agency is also putting together short-, medium-, and long-term remedies.

He said:

“In addition to regulating the cage free eggs program the Colorado Department of Agriculture is also the home of our state veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin. Her and her veterinarian team in partnership with USDA have sent up numerous incident command posts.”

Recent laws and their impact on the prices of eggs in California

In the midst of a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens and caused local retailers to struggle to keep stock of cartons that conform with California laws, consumers in the Golden State are paying exorbitant prices for eggs.

In Colorado Springs, Stacy Poore, a Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market co-owner, went the entire day without stocking the product.

Poore said:

“I think everyone is feeling that there is a shortage of eggs, as you can see our shelf is empty today. We had eggs up until last night, not as much variety as we would normally have but hopefully our delivery tomorrow will come. People are very understanding, but it has been affecting us, it’s hard to get the product.”

Chris Lefaiver and Tracy Gulino, two residents of Santee, claimed that their neighborhood grocery stores did not have any eggs and that when they did manage to get some, they were expensive. They revealed that they paid a hefty amount for a 12-pack at Vons and were reluctant to do so again.

Even if supply resumes at normal levels in 2023, a recent law may still have an effect on prices. According to HB20-1343, every egg-laying chicken must have a minimum of one square foot of room in their housing. The law mandates that all Colorado egg producers transition to a 100% cage-free set-up by the year 2025.

According to the state Department of Agriculture, all egg producers in Colorado and more than 1,000 other egg producers who import their eggs into Colorado are already in compliance.

Poore suggested that one pays more at the grocery store for this considerate treatment of the hens. She revealed that if it costs the farmers more, it will cost customers more as well. Therefore, for rules to be in place for the animals' welfare, security, and safety, the cost for the customer increases.

