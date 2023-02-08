Not Dead Yet cast list and characters explored

ABC's upcoming comedy-drama series Not Dead Yet airs on the channel on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The show centers around a young woman who restarts her professional life and begins working as an obituary writer.

The official synopsis of the comedy show, according to ABC Press, reads:

''Not Dead Yet' follows Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. Adapted from the book “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter.''

Not Dead Yet is helmed by David Windsor and Casey Johnson and features Gina Rodriguez in the role of the protagonist, along with several others portraying key supporting roles.

Not Dead Yet cast list: Gina Rodriguez and others to star in new ABC comedy series

1) Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano

Gina Rodriguez portrays the lead role of Nell Serrano in ABC's Not Dead Yet. Serrano is on her way to restarting her career. Her life takes a bizarre turn after she's hired as an obituary writer. Rodriguez perfectly captures the quirkiness, angst, and optimism that defines her character with stunning ease in the trailer.

Rodriguez is a prominent actress who's essayed a wide range of roles over the years in several popular and acclaimed movies and shows like I Want You Back, Jane the Virgin, and Diary of a Future President, to name a few.

2) Josh Banday as Dennis

Actor Josh Banday plays the role of Dennis in the new comedy series. Dennis is one of Nell's old friends and her current boss at her new workplace. The two seem to share an interesting equation, and Banday's inherent charm and liveliness make his character extremely likable and fascinating.

Apart from Not Dead Yet, Josh Banday is known for his performances in Upload, You Get Me, Hacked, and many more.

3) Angela Gibbs as Cricket

Angela Gibbs stars as Cricket in Not Dead Yet. Gibbs is Nell's good friend who's known for her lively and carefree nature. She's someone who enjoys her life and in many ways, her character encapsulates thematic aspects of the show. Viewers can expect Gibbs to deliver a memorable performance in this fascinating role.

Gibbs has previously starred in various other movies and shows like Hacks, A Stone Cold Christmas, and Straight Outta Compton, among many others.

Apart from Gina Rodriguez, Josh Banday, and Angela Gibbs, the series also stars several other actors who are part of the supporting cast, including:

Rick Glassman as Edward

Lauren Ash as Lexi

Hannah Simone as Sam

Livia Treviño as Ruth Hochberg

Imani Love as Yogi

The quirky trailer for the show briefly sheds light on the numerous challenges that protagonist Nell faces in her life as she sets out to start her career from scratch. It is replete with hilarious and awkward moments and promises to deliver a laugh-riot, whilst also incorporating more serious and somber elements of drama.

Don't miss Not Dead Yet on ABC on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes