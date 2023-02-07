“Disney needs to be held accountable”: The Proud Family reboot creators revealed as show gets slammed for claiming America was "built on slavery"

Disney is being slammed on social media for its new show, The Proud Family, as one of the episodes features a song that covers the history of slavery in the US and the need for “reparations.” The entire fiasco happened after the animated characters chanted in an episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder about how America has not made amends for slavery:

“Slaves built this country and we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism, and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter page, named "End Wokeness," has received massive traction, as the video shared by it has garnered more than five million views in just two days. Apart from the critics of the show, several social media users were also infuriated after listening to the rap in the episode. One netizen also took to Twitter and said:

“Disney needs to be held accountable”

Alongside Disney, people are also questioning Bruce W. Smith, who happens to be the creator and executive producer of the show The Proud Family.

“Slaves built this country”: Netizens raise voice against Disney’s The Proud Family, as show claims America was built on slavery

With many social media users calling the rap song, “Blatant anti-white propaganda,” critics have been targeting the makers of the series, claiming that they are accountable for the song and for imparting false lessons, as characters can be heard singing, “Slaves built this country” in the latest episode.

Many social media users have also been citing instances from previous episodes where the creators have discussed “woke” themes or issues as well. Enraged viewers also straightforwardly asked people to “Cancel Disney Plus," while many dubbed the show, “The Woke Family.”

Who created The Proud Family? Details about creators revealed after the show lands itself in trouble

After The Proud Family sparked outrage on social media, many have been wondering about the creators of the show. While most of the episodes have been written by Ralph Farquhar, the show was created by Bruce W. Smith.

Ralph Farquhar, a 71-year-old writer and producer, is known for shows like Moesha, Married. . .with Children, and Real Husbands of Hollywood. The well-known writer has won many awards and nominations in the Emmys and has even been nominated for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for the “Outstanding Animated Series” title.

Meanwhile, the creator of the show, Bruce W. Smith, is also known for other Disney hits like The Princess and the Frog. Having studied animation in the Character Animation program at the California Institute of the Arts, he had first joined Disney as an animator and was later chosen to direct the Paramount Pictures animated film BeBe's Kids.

The creators of the show as well as Disney have not commented on the recent fiasco, and are yet to address the matter.

