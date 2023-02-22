What time will The Goldbergs season 10 episode 14 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details revealed

The Goldbergs season 10, the latest season of the long-running period sitcom, is set to return with its 14th episode on the ABC TV Network on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Followers of the ABC sitcom have been waiting to see what the 14th episode of the show's 10th season has in store for them, especially after The Goldbergs season 10 episode 13, titled Moms Need Other Moms, saw Erica befriending another young mother and Adam and Barry coming together for a special performance.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to learn about the upcoming episode of the sitcom's season 10.

The Goldbergs season 10, episode 14, to focus on Adam and Carmen's relationship

As mentioned earlier, episode 14 of the sitcom's tenth season will air on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, on the ABC TV Channel at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be available on Hulu, along with the preceding episodes.

Directed by Nicole Treston Abranian, episode 14 has been titled Two-Timing Goldbergs. The official synopsis for the episode, written by Andrew Secunda, reads:

"After a month of seeing one another and some preconceived notions, Adam and Carmen discuss the status of their relationship; an old friend of Erica's visits town."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is clear that the episode will be full of highly intriguing events as Carmen and Adam will be seen having a deep conversation about the development and current position of their relationship.

The new episode will also showcase a friend from Erica's past visiting the town. Thus, without a doubt, the audience is in for an enthralling new episode.

The Goldbergs season 10 cast and plot explored

The cast list for the ABC sitcom's latest season entails:

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg

Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg

Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg

Judd Hirsch as Ben "Pop-Pop" Goldberg

Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz

Tim Meadows as Jon Glascott

Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz

Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz

Jennifer Irwin as Virginia "Ginzy" Kremp

Beth Triffon as Joanne Schwartz

Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp

Matt Bush as Andy Cogan

Noah Munck as "Naked Rob" Smith

Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley

Created by Adam F. Goldberg, season 10 of the sitcom was released on September 21, 2022. The official synopsis for the show, dropped by the ABC TV Network, reads:

"Three siblings navigate what it means to grow up in the colorful, loving Goldberg family in the 1980s."

Don't forget to catch The Goldbergs season 10, episode 14, which will debut exclusively on ABC this Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

