"TV will never be the same": The Goldbergs fans get emotional as series set to conclude with season 10

The recent announcement that The Goldbergs season 10 will be the final one from the prolific sitcom seems to have broken the internet.

The popular TV show, which originally started airing in 2013, has been one of the most-watched and most-discussed sitcoms in recent times and has become a part of the present-day pop culture scenario.

In a recent post, it was announced that the series will say goodbye with the 10th season. The Goldbergs season 10, episode 13 created quite a buzz on the internet. Even then, fans were unaware of this looming development.

Netizens from across the globe have come forward to share their sadness over this development.

Robb @OB1Knight @TheGoldbergsABC Its bittersweet. TV will never be the same IMO, for as people continue to reflect on the 80s, people will long & cherish (funny and nostalgic) programs like this. Thanks for more "Wonder Years." @TheGoldbergsABC Its bittersweet. TV will never be the same IMO, for as people continue to reflect on the 80s, people will long & cherish (funny and nostalgic) programs like this. Thanks for more "Wonder Years."

Previously, it was reported that the series may not continue due to high licensing cost and the slowly falling ratings and it seems like that's exactly what happened.

How are fans reacting to The Goldbergs ending?

The Goldbergs season 10 release date was September 22, 2022. It most recently aired its 14th episode on February 23, 2023. The creators announced that the show will not continue any further shortly after this.

Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement:

"We are so proud of the 10 years we were able to spend with The Goldbergs,...This is an incredible team and we’re so thankful for the joy and entertainment they brought to so many over this time. We look forward to celebrating their final chapter along with the fans in the weeks ahead."

Most fans came forward to share their heartfelt connection to the series, which was one of the comfort shows for so many viewers.

Emmanuel Parks @RanEmmanuel @TheGoldbergsABC I love how this show would incorporate the 80s era into the episodes. It was a fun nostalgic trip. Also at the end of each episode you always felt the love amongst the family. Thanks to #TheGoldbergs @TheGoldbergsABC I love how this show would incorporate the 80s era into the episodes. It was a fun nostalgic trip. Also at the end of each episode you always felt the love amongst the family. Thanks to #TheGoldbergs

Adz🇺🇦 @Adz_520 🏻 @TheGoldbergsABC This is sad news to wake up to, my favorite show comes to an end. It’s been an amazing 10 years so many laughs and unforgettable scenes. Thank you for the 10 best years of an @ABCNetwork show. Nothing can replace the family from Jenkintown. Now I’m gonna barry run to sadness @TheGoldbergsABC This is sad news to wake up to, my favorite show comes to an end. It’s been an amazing 10 years so many laughs and unforgettable scenes. Thank you for the 10 best years of an @ABCNetwork show. Nothing can replace the family from Jenkintown. Now I’m gonna barry run to sadness 😞🏃🏻

Jeff @JAlan1966 @TheGoldbergsABC I'll miss the show. I grew up in the 80's and can totally relate to the content. It's great stuff! @TheGoldbergsABC I'll miss the show. I grew up in the 80's and can totally relate to the content. It's great stuff!

WarrenGRPH @Urirx98 @TheGoldbergsABC Very sad is ending, but so happy to have all the memories from my 80s childhood @TheGoldbergsABC Very sad is ending, but so happy to have all the memories from my 80s childhood

It will be both a heartbreaking and a proud moment for the creators to see how much of an impact this show has had on audiences.

BDK @lhs7870 @TheGoldbergsABC Thanks for ten great seasons. I’ll keep watching on Hulu. @TheGoldbergsABC Thanks for ten great seasons. I’ll keep watching on Hulu.

Dark Helmet @DarkHelmetRocks @TheGoldbergsABC Been with you since the pilot. While the past few seasons felt off in the writing department, this 10th and final one has been a wonderful return to form. I am so thankful you're going out on a solid season like this @TheGoldbergsABC Been with you since the pilot. While the past few seasons felt off in the writing department, this 10th and final one has been a wonderful return to form. I am so thankful you're going out on a solid season like this

Dave @irondhosea @TheGoldbergsABC It’s time. 10 years of amazing memories. 10 years of big orange., miss you pops, mur-man. The show hasn’t been the same for a couple years now. It’s bittersweet, I’m sad to see it go, but look forward to what everyone does next. #TheGoldbergs @TheGoldbergsABC It’s time. 10 years of amazing memories. 10 years of big orange., miss you pops, mur-man. The show hasn’t been the same for a couple years now. It’s bittersweet, I’m sad to see it go, but look forward to what everyone does next. #TheGoldbergs

Created by Adam F. Goldberg, the popular ABC sitcom is a period series that follows a family based on Goldberg's own family in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. It depicts the realities of growing up in the 1980s with a candid focus on family, friends, and day-to-day shenanigans.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"A young member of a dysfunctional family recounts his childhood days with his overbearing mother, hot-tempered father, rebellious older sister, high-strung older brother and suave grandfather."

The Goldberg season 10 cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, and Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, among many other supporting characters.

The series is also known for featuring some exceptional guest performers like Tom Cavanagh, Martin Starr, Charlie Sheen, Nick Swardson, Chuck Norris, and Lea Thompson, among many others in its long run.

Though the goodbyes will be hard, The Goldbergs will continue to be available on Hulu and will likely be just as popular.

