White House Plumbers episode 5 (finale) on HBO: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The fifth and final episode of HBO's White House Plumbers is expected to air on the channel on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per Ready Steady Cut. The political satire dramatizes the Watergate scandal and focuses on President Richard Nixon's most trusted political operatives who were part of the titular White House Special Investigations Unit.

In a shocking turn of events, the team accidentally end up overturning Nixon's presidency, changing American history forever. The show incorporates themes of satire and comedy. It is helmed by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck.

White House Plumbers episode 5 will focus on Hunt's daughter finding a secret notebook

HBO has not released an official promo for White House Plumbers episode 5, but based on Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode, fans can look forward to Liddy expressing his concerns regarding Hunt and John's equation.

Elsewhere, things get more intense and dramatic after Hunt's daughter finds a secret notebook that reveals certain shocking truths about her father. She then asks him to confess during the Senate testimony. Here's a brief description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Liddy shares his concerns about Hunt's stability with John Dean; Hunt's daughter leverages a secret notebook to convince her father to come clean in his Senate testimony; when the President resigns, lives are ruined.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled The Writer's Wife, depicted Hunt seeking John's help in order to get rid of evidence following the scandalous Watergate arrests.

Liddy told the Attorney General that the mysterious burglary could potentially be linked to President Nixon. Elsewhere, Dorothy is now tasked with the duty of protecting her family as well as the Liddys.

The miniseries is set to conclude with the upcoming episode and it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out. So far, the show has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its humor, historical accuracy, and performances by the actors, among other things.

More details about White House Plumbers plot and cast

White House Plumbers explores a pivotal episode in American political history. It delves deep into the infamous Watergate scandal and the devastating repercussions it had on the country's political system. Here's a short synopsis of the show, shared by Rotten Tomatoes:

''White House Plumbers'' goes behind-the-scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon's political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally topple the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. Chronicling actions on the ground, this satirical drama begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, formerly of the CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak.''

The synopsis further states,

''After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the committee to reelect the president, plotting several unbelievable covert ops, including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex.''

The cast is led by Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, who play the roles of E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively. Other important supporting cast members include Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson, and Judy Greer, among many others.

Don't forget to catch White House Plumbers episode 5 on HBO on Monday, May 29, 2023.

