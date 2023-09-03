5 Showtime shows to catch right now (September 2023)

Showtime is one of the most long-standing television networks in the United States. It started its premier broadcast in 1976, and the network has been home to thousands of series. Now, in this digital era of apps and streaming, Showtime still competes effectively with its outstanding shows.

The list in this article includes hit series like Dexter, Homeland, Billions, Shameless, and Yellowjackets. Showtime now offers its digital service as a plug-in with Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Paramount+ accounts. From timeless series to modern hits, Showtime is the perfect platform for binge-watching this September.

Let's explore why you need to watch these series on Showtime immediately!

Dexter, and 4 other Showtime shows to binge on

1) Dexter

A classic forensic thriller treat! Dexter is an American crime series that aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. This series offers a combination of thrills and chills. The story follows Dexter, a forensic analyst in the Miami police department who also leads a double life as a killer, targeting murderers who have escaped legal punishment.

If you're ready to watch, note that it spans 8 seasons with 96 episodes, and has garnered 2.8 million viewers!

2) Homeland

A bingo for spy fiction fans! Homeland is an American espionage thriller series that aired from 2011 to 2020 on Showtime. This series received universal acclaim for its portrayal of war intelligence and won numerous awards.

The story follows a bipolar CIA agent-turned-terrorist planning an attack against the United States.

It consists of a total of 96 episodes.

3) Billions

It's all about wealth and power. Billions is an American series that premiered in 2016, and its final season is currently airing. The show was praised for its inclusion of Taylor Mason as a non-binary character, earning it recognition from the LGBTQ community. The series is based on real-world financial crimes, ensuring you won't be bored.

With 84 episodes in total, you'll get a glimpse of how hedge funds operate in the real world.

4) Shameless

Time for some laughs. Shameless is an American comedy series that aired on Showtime from 2011 to 2021. It holds the record as the longest-running originally scripted series in Showtime's history!

The show follows a drug-addict father of six children who must take care of themselves due to their father's incompetence.

The series combines comedy with a meaningful message, illustrating how drug addiction can affect an entire family. With 134 episodes, get ready to laugh with a purpose.

5) Yellowjackets

A survival story. Yellowjackets is an American thriller series that premiered on Showtime in 2021. The show was acclaimed for its storyline and the outstanding performances of the cast.

The story follows a group of survivors of a plane crash as they navigate the wilderness. The story is set in 1996, with the survivors recounting their journey.

With 19 episodes and another season on the horizon, prepare to delve into a nineteen-month fight for survival.

Showtime, home to more than a thousand hit series, offers the top 5 series from each genre that appeal to all types of viewers. These series are available exclusively on Showtime and can be watched as add-ons with Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Paramount+.

So, without delay, watch these top 5 series to make your September more fun.