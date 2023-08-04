Billions season 7 on Showtime: Release date, trailer, and more 

Billions, the longest-running drama series from Showtime is set to return with its final season on August 11, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Season 7 will be the finale of the critically acclaimed show, which explores the complexities of the world of finance and the blurred lines between legality and morality.

The action of Billions takes place in New York City's financial district, where Chuck Rhoades (played by Paul Giamatti) focuses on Axe Capital, the hedge fund run by Bobby Axelrod (played by Damian Lewis), who is determined to bring Axe to justice for his dubious business practices.

Their conflict becomes more intense as the play goes on, turning into a cat-and-mouse game full of deceit, intrigue, and an unwavering desire for success.

The latest season of the Showtime series is set to follow the 12-episode format that it has followed through the previous six seasons, with each episode set to be released weekly after its premiere on August 11, 2023.

What to expect from Season 7 of Billions?

The trailer confirms the return of Bobby Axelrod, who was last seen in season 5 after he went into hiding to avoid prosecution at the hands of New York Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti).

Axelrod is seen in the trailer, saying:

"That’s the problem with vacations, they always end too soon."

The caption for the official trailer for season seven of Billions reads:

"In season 7, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. Starring Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, and Damian Lewis."

In the fifth season, Axelrod sold off his company to Mike Prince (played by Corey Stoll). Although it completely altered the dynamics between the characters who had previously dominated the show, Rhoades discovered a new foe in Prince and has been engaged in a lasting conflict that will allegedly continue in Billions season 7.

In season 6, Prince endured a staggering $3.5 billion loss but still managed to maintain his political career. Viewers also witnessed Rhoades facing jail time briefly till his escape is facilitated by his friend Dave (played by popular House of Cards actress Sakina Jaffrey). It looks like season seven will pick up right where season six left, with Rhoades going after Prince.

More about Billions

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin in 2016, the series premiered on January 17, 2016. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Chuck Rhoades, a sincere but ruthless US attorney, engages in an egoistic battle with hedge fund kingpin Bobby 'Axe' Axelrod as they try to outdo each other in the competitive financial market."

The show features a star-studded cast with Paul Giamatti as Charles "Chuck' Rhoades Jr., Damian Lewis as Robert "Bobby" Axelrod, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, and Corey Stoll as the enigmatic Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince. Other cast members also include Malin Åkerman, Toby Leonard Moore, Condola Rashād, David Costabile, and Sakina Jaffrey among others.

Catch the latest season of Billions on Showtime premiering on August 11, 2023.