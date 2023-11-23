"Now she's being petty": Halle Bailey Perfect Nails salon drama explained as actress sparks backlash with her response 

American singer and actress Halle Bailey recently made headlines after nail salon employees allegedly kicked her out because her sister, Chloe Bailey, was late for her appointment.

According to HotNewHipHop, Halle made an appointment for her and Chloe; however, she was around 10-15 minutes late. While the salon initially agreed to do her mani-pedi, when they realized that Chloe was more than half an hour late, the owner decided to cancel the appointment of the Bailey sisters, as the salon was booked for the entire day.

However, Halle’s YouTuber and rapper boyfriend DDG urged his fans to give the salon one-star reviews on Yelp for reportedly kicking out his girlfriend. Incidentally, his request changed the business's rating from 4.4 out of 5 to 2.5 in hours.

As soon as this became a social media topic, Halle Bailey commented under @theshaderoom’s Instagram post and asked everyone to “calm down about some nails,” as the matter was not that “serious.”

In the wake of her apology, she earned online backlash. Here’s what an Instagram user commented under the same post.

A netizen calls Halle "petty." (Image via Instagram/kathalyn1)

Exploring the Halle Bailey-Perfect Nails drama

Recently, Halle Bailey took to her Snapchat to share her experience at a Russian nail salon called Perfect Nails in Los Angeles. She narrated her account, saying she booked an appointment for herself and her sister Chloe for 3:10 pm. However, later, she called that place and informed them that she would be a few minutes late.

When she arrived 15 minutes past the appointment, they allowed her in and even started on the manicure and pedicure services. However, when she told the owner that Chloe would be another few minutes late, she was allegedly asked to leave.

Following her allegation, her boyfriend DDG stood in support of her woman and asked his X (formerly Twitter) followers in a now-deleted post to give bad ratings to the salon on Yelp.

“This place is racist towards black people…they kicked my girlfriend out while doing her nails… Please give them a 1 star… They don’t deserve business…”

Below it was a Yelp link to the nail salon. Unfortunately for the business, fans of the Bailey sisters and DDG kept her request, and within hours, the 4.4/5 rating changed to 2.5/5.

After gaining a bad reputation, the business owner later took to her Instagram and explained her side of the story via a video. She said that not only was Halle late by 15-20 minutes, but Chloe did not even arrive even after 35 minutes had passed. She also stated that the salon was booked for the day, they couldn’t accommodate the unpunctuality.

She also cried and denied racism allegations and said that the sisters were very late, which is why she couldn’t offer them her services. She also mentioned how sudden bad reviews were unfair and unprofitable and said she was “really scared” for her business.

“Time to mute their names, I fear”: Halle Bailey comes under fire for trying to destroy nail salon’s reputation

In the wake of the explanation from the nail salon owner, Halle Bailey attempted to clear the air by saying that she was a regular and loyal customer who gave the business many recommendations. She also said that the owner was “rude,” and her behavior was “unacceptable,” and throwing them out for their few minutes of delay was not okay.

Not only that, but Halle Bailey later commented under @theshaderoom’s Instagram post when many came in support of the nail salon owner and called her out.

Here’s what she wrote,

“Y’all it was not that serious and I was just explaining my day on Snapchat and did not name any names… Everyone be nice to everyone and calm down about some nails please.”

Halle Bailey added that she and her sister later went to a different salon and got their nails done. She did not apologize or take responsibility for DDG’s actions, which sparked further online backlash. Here are some from the comment section of @ieshia92’s tweet.

The 23-year-old Halle Bailey is best known as one half of the musical duo Chloe & Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey, who’s two years older than her. Together, they have earned five Grammy nominations and have released albums like The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour.

In 2023, she acted as Ariel in Disney’s musical fantasy Little Mermaid and also released her debut solo single, Angel. The Atlanta native has been in a relationship with DDG since early 2022.