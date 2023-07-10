"Treat the elderly with disrespect": Newport's Californian Moving Company garners low Yelp ratings after TikToker exposes racism

A Newport Beach-based packing and moving company, Californian Moving Company, is facing the ire of netizens after it was exposed as racist in a viral TikTok video. The clip, which was shared on Saturday, July 8, 2023, by social media influencer Tizzy Ent, showed a man recounting his terrible experience dealing with the company.

In the video, the man explains that his mother hired Californian Moving Company to help his grandmother move apartments. After his mother found that the costs were increased at the last minute, it led to a dispute that resulted in the movers allegedly calling her a "cheap n*gger."

When the man spoke to the manager, Dave, the latter reportedly proceeded to ask questions like why he did not help his mother move and why he did not pay the remaining money. He also questioned why his employees couldn't use the N-word:

"He (Dave) had more precedence over why the money wasn't paid than why it was all right for my mom to be the victim of such a heinous word."

The man concluded his video by adding that his goal was to bring attention to Californian Moving Company, which doesn't deserve the "time and money" of hard-working Americans.

The incident left internet users aghast and many proceeded to leave negative reviews on Yelp.

Internet users slam Californian Moving Company on Yelp

As news of the incident spread, cybernauts were left horrified at the incident and left negative reviews in an attempt to cancel Californian Moving Company. They called the company unprofessional, horrendous, and racist.

Many recounted their own experiences with the movers, saying that prices were hiked up a considerable amount at the last minute or costs were concealed and later added:

Aftermath of the viral video

As the story spiraled, netizens found that Californian Moving Company had disconnected their phone and deactivated all their accounts, including their website landing page and their Facebook account. Additionally, Yelp locked down their account, preventing any further reviews.

Several cybernauts reported that the company did not pop up on Google as well.

No other comments were seen by the original poster or Californian Moving Company.

